Bill requiring state to review broadband access passes both chambers

Legislation requiring the state agency that regulates utilities to review high-speed broadband access has been included as part of state budget negotiations, according to state Sen. Dan Stec.

The Comprehensive Broadband Connectivity Act would require the state Public Service Commission to post a detailed access map on its website, showing internet service by location, and hold four public hearings between the public and internet service providers to address gaps in service. The bill has been included in both the Senate and Assembly’s one-house budget proposals.

Stec, R-Queensbury, was a cosponsor of a bill the Legislature approved last year to require a detailed broadband analysis. Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoed the legislation in January, however, on the grounds that the $3 million cost was not included in the budget.

“The veto was a disappointment, especially after we waited so many months for the executive to take action,” Stec said in a news release. “The governor’s office had promised they would do something in the budget but that didn’t happen. So, lawmakers are now taking action by proposing to include the legislation in the new state budget, which is due April 1.”