Biden endorses Tedra Cobb for Congress

Democrat Tedra Cobb has picked up the endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden in her bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.

“When Tedra saw a gap in the health care system in her community, she started a community health agency. When the fire department had a volunteer shortage, Tedra signed up. As a legislator, during a trying economic time, Tedra lowered the cost of prescription drugs for seniors,” Biden said in a news release.

“Tedra has delivered real results for Northern New York, and that's exactly the kind of leadership we need in Congress,” he added.

Cobb said she is honored to receive Biden’s support.

“As Barack Obama's vice president, Joe Biden saw America through an economic crisis and helped author and pass the Affordable Care Act, which provided 64,000 Northern New Yorkers with health insurance. Joe Biden has a plan for rural America to ensure our communities thrive,” Cobb said in a news release.

“As a military family member, I know Joe Biden will put our soldiers at Fort Drum and their safety first. Vice President Biden is the compassionate, competent, and conscientious leader America needs to see us through the challenges ahead: defeating the COVID19 pandemic and fixing our economy for working families.”

