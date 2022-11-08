Ballot issue reported in Washington County

Voters in parts of Washington County had an issue with casting their vote on Tuesday because of an error in the way the ballots were printed.

Jeff Curtis, Democratic elections commissioner for the county, said the cut of the paper was off and the markings were not in the correct places.

“The machine wasn’t reading the ballot,” he said.

The ballots affected included in Argyle, Cambridge, Dresden, Easton, Fort Ann, Fort Ann and Fort Edward and Granville, according to Curtis.

The Board of Elections printed out all new ballots and everything returned to normal by afternoon.

“Those unscanned ballots will be hand counted,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, sent a news release saying the campaign was notified of “serious election integrity issues.”

“The Elise for Congress campaign is working directly with the Republican National Committee and is exploring all legal options to ensure every legal vote, and only legal votes, are accurately and lawfully counted. Election integrity, rule of law, and transparency are of the utmost importance in our elections and our campaign is working diligently to obverse and ensure the security of such ballots,” she said in a news release.

“Washington County has assured us that they are printing new ballots and are delivering or have delivered them to the election districts to address this issue. We need every voter to turn out and vote. We continue to encourage any voter who observes any irregularities at their polling location to contact the New York Election integrity Hotline: 518-851-8007," she added.

Stefanik’s Democratic challenger Matt Castelli criticized her for what he said was an effort to “manufacture controversy and stoke fear about the integrity of our elections.”

“Her fearmongering has the potential to make election workers from both parties — her own constituents — targets of potential violence,” he said in a news release. “I am grateful to the hardworking poll workers in Washington County who caught and corrected the technical issue that prevented ballots from being read by machines early this morning and who followed the required and trusted protocols to correct this issue. Any ballots that could not be read by machine have been transitioned to a lock box and will all be safely handled manually; it is important for Washington County voters to know that every vote will be counted.”