Bail reform changes not mentioned in Cuomo address; environmental initiatives praised

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo did not mention bail reform in Wednesday’s State of the State address, despite pleas from elected and law enforcement officials to make fixes to the legislation passed last year that eliminated cash bail for nonviolent or low-level offenses, which they say is harming public safety.
Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, called for repeal of the law.
“Clearly, the new law isn’t working and is putting innocent people at risk. Getting rid of it and starting over with the expectation of the Legislature taking its time to get it right is what’s needed,” she said in a news release issued Wednesday after Cuomo's address.
Cuomo did give a shout-out near the beginning of the speech to Little, who is not seeking re-election. He called her a “school teacher who answered the call to serve” and did so in the Legislature with “principles, decency and compassion.”
“Betty Little will be missed by everyone, myself included,” he said.
Cuomo noted that Little is the longest serving Republican woman senator.
Little said in her statement that she was touched that Cuomo recognized her.
She said her main issue in her last year in office is encouraging growth in the state and stemming the tide of people leaving the state.
“Losing representation in Congress, as is expected following this year’s census count, is not a good thing. But that pales in comparison with the real impact of families leaving our communities and living many miles apart from loved ones because someone couldn’t afford the taxes any longer or needed to look to another state for a job opportunity,” she said in a news release.
Nearly 1.4 million people moved from New York to other states in the last decade, according to census data.
She said ecological protection is important, but the economy needs to grow to create more jobs and attract full-time residents.
Among her top issues are expanding cell service, investing in water and sewer infrastructure, keeping lakes and rivers clean and ensuring schools and hospitals have the funding they need.
Little said funding these projects will be difficult in light of a projected $6 billion budget deficit.
“What I will fight against is any region of the state being unfairly targeted by cuts,” she said. “Tough choices need to be as fair as possible. And, addressing the financial challenges we face on the state level cannot come at the expense of local governments and property taxpayers with more unfunded mandates.”
Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said he wished that Cuomo had talked about how the state would close the budget gap. Stec worried that Medicaid costs could be pushed down to the county.
Cuomo did not mention how it was going to balance the budget. He did point out that six years ago the state froze the cost of Medicaid to local governments to help them hold the line on property taxes. The state will spend $4 billion this year alone to cover the increase in Medicaid costs, according to the governor.
Stec said he also was surprised that Cuomo did not say a single sentence about tweaking the bail reform laws.
“I get that he’s trying to accentuate the positive and nobody likes to talk about the negatives, but everybody in the state is talking about it,” he said.
Stec believes that there is bipartisan support for making changes such as revisiting the list of crimes where bail can be applied and giving judges more discretion.
Another aspect of the criminal justice reforms that perhaps has not gotten more attention is the new discovery rules that require evidence to be turned around to the defense within 15 days. Stec said that is going to be difficult for forensic labs to meet that deadline.
Stec said he is pleased the governor mentioned making sure the entire state has cell service in his address.
“When he puts it in the State of the State, that means he’s going to put his energy into it and that’s going to be a good sign,” he said.
Environmental proposals praised
The environment was a major theme of Cuomo’s speech, and his initiatives include moving toward a fossil fuel-free economy for the state and putting a $3 billion Restore Mother Nature bond proposal on the ballot this November to fund environmental projects.
Lake George Association spokesman Pat Dowd said he would need to see what types of projects would be eligible if this bond act passed, but he welcomed the opportunity for additional funding to protect water quality.
“I have a list on my desk of almost $70 million worth of water quality projects that have been identified just in the Lake George watershed that could be paid for by such a fund,” he said.
Projects run the gamut and include taking septic systems off line, reducing stormwater runoff and upgrading sewer lines, according to Dowd.
The New York State Association of Counties also praised the bond act proposal, saying it would be used for projects to reduce flooding risk, revitalize habitats, right-size culverts and dams, conserve forest areas, expand renewable energy and other initiatives, according to a news release.
Environmental Advocates of New York said it was eager to work with Cuomo on his environmental initiatives to get to a fossil-free New York by 2050.
“We need action today that will provide transformational and systemic upgrades to our crumbling water infrastructure; we need action today that will lead to the immediate reduction of climate pollution; and we need action today to solve the solid waste crisis,” Executive Director Peter Iwanowicz said in a news release.
GOP pans address
New York State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy said Cuomo should have called his address “the sorry state of our state.”
He said Cuomo needs to address having the highest taxes in the country, being the least business-friendly state and having the worst economic outlook.
“Tax and regulatory reform would unleash our economy like a rocket. We don’t need to be a state in retreat, remembering past glories. We can be a state that is competitive, growing and affordable, while still providing a social safety net for our most vulnerable population,” he said in a news release.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.