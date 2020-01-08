Bail reform changes not mentioned in Cuomo address; environmental initiatives praised

Cuomo did not mention how it was going to balance the budget. He did point out that six years ago the state froze the cost of Medicaid to local governments to help them hold the line on property taxes. The state will spend $4 billion this year alone to cover the increase in Medicaid costs, according to the governor.

Stec said he also was surprised that Cuomo did not say a single sentence about tweaking the bail reform laws.

“I get that he’s trying to accentuate the positive and nobody likes to talk about the negatives, but everybody in the state is talking about it,” he said.

Stec believes that there is bipartisan support for making changes such as revisiting the list of crimes where bail can be applied and giving judges more discretion.

Another aspect of the criminal justice reforms that perhaps has not gotten more attention is the new discovery rules that require evidence to be turned around to the defense within 15 days. Stec said that is going to be difficult for forensic labs to meet that deadline.

Stec said he is pleased the governor mentioned making sure the entire state has cell service in his address.