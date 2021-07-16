Astorino wants to fix Albany

GLENS FALLS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino said he believes he is the strongest candidate in the race, even as U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, of Long Island, has racked up many endorsements.

“There’s 3 million Republican voters. They’re going to decide who is the best and most electable conservative going against this Democratic machine. My experience as an executive running a very large county is a road map as to how I would fix the state,” Astorino said before a visit on Friday to Miller Mechanical Services in Glens Falls.

Astorino, who was the Republican nominee in 2014, served two terms as Westchester County executive before being defeated in 2017.

He won in a county where Democrats have the majority, he said. He wiped out a large budget deficit during his tenure. He would bring the same experience to Albany.

“I can’t imagine many people thinking New York state is on the right track because it’s not — in all regions. We have a governor who has already piled up enough scandals to put him in an orange jumpsuit,” he said.