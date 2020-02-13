Assemblyman to not seek reelection following DWI arrest

Assemblyman Brian Kolb, who led the Republican conference for 10 years before relinquishing the post after his New Year’s Eve DWI arrest, will not seek reelection this year.

Kolb, 67, announced his decision in a statement Thursday.

“It has been a tremendous privilege, both personally and professionally, to have served the people of the Finger Lakes region for the past two decades,” he said. “I can say beyond a shadow of a doubt there is no higher honor than to have had the support of the men, women and families who call this area home.”

Kolb won a special election in 2000 fill the vacant Assembly seat. For a portion of his tenure in the state Legislature, his district included parts of Cayuga County.

Kolb’s current district, the 131st, includes all of Ontario County and part of Seneca County.

In 2009, Kolb was elected Assembly minority leader. He was the only legislative leader from upstate New York and, until recently, the longest-serving legislative leader.

Throughout his political career, Kolb expressed interest in runs for higher office. He considered congressional bids and briefly ran for governor in the 2018 election cycle. He withdrew from the race two months later.