Assemblyman Dan Stec declares victory in 45th Senate District

Assemblyman Dan Stec declared victory Tuesday night in his bid to represent the state’s 45th Senate District.

With 196 of the sprawling districts 210 polling precincts reporting results, Stec, R-Queensbury, had 64,826 votes compared to his Democratic opponent and current Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, who had 37,696 as of 11:30 p.m., The Post-Star‘s print deadline.

The two are running to succeed the retiring Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, who represented the sprawling district since 2003. The district covers all of Warren, Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties and parts of Washington and St. Lawrence counties.

In a victory speech held at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, Stec thanked his supports for trusting him and said there was a lot of work to be done.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us in the months to come. From getting our economy back on track to making our neighborhoods more safe and affordable,” he said.

There are still thousands of outstanding absentee ballots that need to be counted — including over 9,280 in Warren County, 8,700 in Clinton County, more than 4,700 in Essex County and 3,700 in Washington County — but with such a massive lead, Davis would likely have to win every outstanding vote.