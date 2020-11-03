Assemblyman Dan Stec declares victory in 45th Senate District

Assemblyman Dan Stec declared victory Tuesday night in his bid to represent the state’s 45th Senate District.
With 196 of the sprawling districts 210 polling precincts reporting results, Stec, R-Queensbury, had 64,826 votes compared to his Democratic opponent and current Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, who had 37,696 as of 11:30 p.m., The Post-Star‘s print deadline.
The two are running to succeed the retiring Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, who represented the sprawling district since 2003. The district covers all of Warren, Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties and parts of Washington and St. Lawrence counties.
In a victory speech held at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, Stec thanked his supports for trusting him and said there was a lot of work to be done.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us in the months to come. From getting our economy back on track to making our neighborhoods more safe and affordable,” he said.
There are still thousands of outstanding absentee ballots that need to be counted — including over 9,280 in Warren County, 8,700 in Clinton County, more than 4,700 in Essex County and 3,700 in Washington County — but with such a massive lead, Davis would likely have to win every outstanding vote.
Results for most statewide races, including those for the 43rd and 49th Senate districts, will likely remain undecided until at least sometime next week due to the high number of absentee ballots requested over safety concerns at the polls due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Local boards of elections must first verify in-person voting results before they can begin counting absentee ballots to ensure there are not duplicate votes.
Stec has represented the 114th Assembly District since 2013 after spending years in Queensbury town government, which included a two-year stint as chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
He has earned a wide-range of endorsements, including one from Little herself.
In an interview with The Post-Star editorial board last month, Stec said he would continue to work across party lines in order to benefit residents of the North Country, but promised not to remain silent when ideas that would negatively impact the district are proposed.
He also touted his years of experience in the Legislature, which he said will allow him to “hit the ground running.”
“The knowledge and the experience and the contacts and the resources and the network from each one of those builds on the next one,” Stec said.
Davis, however, has criticized Stec, saying he “demonizes the left” and is unwilling to work across party lines. She pointed to her background in finances as something that would give her key insight to the state’s budget process and set her apart from other lawmakers.
She also said it was important for whoever represents the district to have a say in the Senate’s majority.
Davis did not return a call seeking comment Tuesday night.
State government has been controlled by Democrats since 2018, when the party took the majority after a decade of being the minority in the Legislature’s upper branch.
Since then, a number of high-profile pieces of legislation have been approved, including changes to the state’s cash-bail measures and legislation that would dramatically reduce the state’s reliance on carbon emissions by 2050.
Stec has railed against those policies, which are unlikely to be reserved anytime soon as Democrats seek to obtain a super majority this election, which would allow them to override any veto by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Still, Stec said he has the know-how to get things done.
“My ability to work across the aisle, whether it’s the administration and the commissions and the executive or with my fellow legislators in the Assembly and the Senate, is well demonstrated,” he said.
On Tuesday, several voters said they cast their ballot for Stec because of his years of experience.
“I did vote for Dan Stec because I think he’s been accomplished as an assemblyman,” said Arlene Swan, a Warrensburg voter.
Swan said Stec was a “hometown boy” who will stand up for the district.
43rd District
In a race for the state’s 43rd Senate District, Republican incumbent Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, was leading Democrat Patrick Nelson by 74,668 to 55,130,763 with all 268 polling precincts reporting.
The district, which heavily favors Republicans, covers all of Columbia County and parts of Rennselaer, Saratoga and Washington counties.
Jordan is seeking a second two-year term in a district that heavily favorites Republicans.
She is running on a platform to reduce taxes and eliminate the burdens facing the state’s small businesses.
But Nelson has criticized Jordan, calling her the least productive senator the district has seen in recent years.
He said his progressive platform — which he calls “basic common sense” — would solve long-standing issues in the district, including poverty and a lack of health care.
Nelson supports reinstating the state’s stock transfer tax and the New York Health Act, which would provide universal, comprehensive health insurance to all New Yorkers.
But Jordan has said the policies would do nothing but to increase taxes.
There are still 11,988 absentee ballots in Rennselaer County; 16,848 in Saratoga County; and 3,810 in Washington County to be counted.
49th District
Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, jumped out to a large lead Tuesday night against Democrat Thearse McCalmon in a race for the state’s 49th Senate District.
Tedisco had 78,134 votes compared to McCalmon’s 37,134 at 11:15 p.m., with more than half of polling precincts reporting results.
The district covers all of Hamilton and Fulton counties and parts of Herkimer, Schenectady and Saratoga, including the towns of Day, Corinth and Hadley.
A longtime representative in Albany, Tedisco served for more than three decades in the state’s 112th Assembly District before moving over to the Senate in 2016.
But McCalmon said Tedisco’s views are antiquated and said her platform would better serve the people of the district.
McCalmon supports a universal basic income and statewide universal health insurance program.
But Tedisco has said the policies would bankrupt the state and he would be better suited to represent the district given his years of experience.
There are still more than 3,340 outstanding absentee ballots in Hamilton County and 2,940 in Fulton County. Both counties heavily favor Republicans.
