Assembly redistricting plan would move Glens Falls back into 114th District

Glens Falls continues to be a player in a political game of Red Rover as the once-a-decade process of redrawing Assembly District lines continues.

Glens Falls would be moved back into the 114th Assembly District, where Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, is the incumbent, in 2024 under a proposed Assembly redistricting plan that the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission released Thursday.

This year, Glens Falls was moved from the 114th into the 113th Assembly District, where Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, won re-election in November, under a previous redistricting plan, which a state court rejected but the judge decided it was too late in the year to make changes for the 2022 election.

Meanwhile, four northwestern Warren County towns — Johnsburg, Thurman, Stony Creek and Lake Luzerne — now in the 114th District, would be moved into the 118th District, which encompasses Hamilton County and portions of other counties to the west.

Simpson said Friday that he will urge Warren County officials to advocate that Warren County be kept whole in a single Assembly District that includes Glens Falls.

“I don’t know how I’m going to vote on it at this point,” he said in a telephone interview. “I would hope that Warren County would be kept whole in one district.”

The proposed new 114th District, which would be in place for the 2024 election, would include Glens Falls, Queensbury, Bolton, Chester, Hague, Horicon, Lake George and Warrensburg in Warren County, all of Washington County and the town of Schaghticoke in Rensselaer County, according a map the Independent Redistrict Commission released Thursday.

Documents confirming the map were not yet available of Friday, Simpson said.

Glens Falls and southern Washington County towns now in the 113th District would be moved into the 114th District, while the 113th District would add more geography in Saratoga County.

Woerner said in telephone interview Friday that she will serve with the same level of dedication and responsiveness however the district lines are drawn.

“I’m a ‘bloom where you are planted’ kind of person. … It doesn’t matter where the lines are, the job is the same,” she said.

The commission will now hold a series of public hearings in January before making a final recommendation to the state Legislature early next year.

The closest hearing to the Glens Falls area is on Jan. 25 in Albany.

“People around the state are going to weigh in,” and there might be changes, Woerner said.

The moving of Glens Falls into the 113th Assembly District was an issue in the recent campaign, when Republican candidate David Catalfamo said the change was made to dilute the Republican enrollment advantage.

“I said it throughout the campaign, from Day 1 to the end,” he said in a telephone interview on Friday.

Earlier this year, the state Legislature, which Democrats control, drew the Assembly district lines, after members of the independent commission failed twice to agree on a plan.

“Obviously, it impacted the race,” said Catalfamo, an economic development official and writer from Wilton. “It’s not about me. It’s about the voters that were disenfranchised.”

Woerner, who won re-election with 51.9 % of the vote, had her largest plurality in Glens Falls, where she received 57.9% of the vote.

She received 51.6 % of the vote in the Saratoga County portion of the district.

Catalfamo carried the Washington County portion of the district by a handful of votes.

Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher said Friday that the rationale for moving Glens Falls into the 113th Assembly District was not partisan, but was made to unite the small cities of Glens Falls, Saratoga Springs and Mechanicville in a single Assembly district.

The three cities share common issues such as housing, public transit, homelessness and public safety that are different from more rural towns in the area, she explained.

“We’d have a representative that knew the issues, regardless of the person that represented the district,” she said, in a telephone interview. “It had nothing to do with Republican or Democrat.”

Woerner said she will be discussing the redistricting proposal with other Democratic leaders Saturday at a meeting of the 43 county Democratic chairs that belong to the New York Democratic Rural Caucus.

“I think that it’s a work in progress,” she said, referring to the proposed plan the commission released Thursday.

Woerner said it’s encouraging that this time around, unlike earlier this year, Democratic and Republican members of the redistricting commission were able to agree on a single plan.

“I am very pleased that they coalesced together. … They reached consensus,” she said.

Voting district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, based on the latest census.

Maps for congressional and state Senate districts, which a court-appointed expert drew earlier this year, will not change for 2024, and will be in place through 2032.

The new Assembly maps being prepared will be in place for eight years, through 2032.