QUEENSBURY — Assembly Point, a little slice of Lake George shoreline, could soon have signage to reflect the Native American history of the land.

The perfect combination of mountain and lake access, Assembly Point is nestled between the Towns of Fort Ann and Queensbury and held dear to the residents who have made their homes there.

The Assembly Point Water Quality Coalition, or APWQC, proposed the installation of new signage in the area to inform visitors about the history of the land and the lake’s ecology.

According to the coalition’s website, the last half mile of Assembly Point is the Otyokwa area, with a forested wetland, deemed “Forever Wild,” that is centered within a 7/8-mile long loop of road. The area was named by the Native Americans as a place of assembly.

The group’s outreach officer, Lisa Adamson, presented a slide show of the proposed signs to the Queensbury Town Board during a workshop on Wednesday.

Though all of the home owners approved the installation of the signs, the board’s approval was still needed because the land is located in the town.

“We’ve talked to all of the people that live along the road, but we know it is all town property, with one exception,” Adamson said.

She named each family who lives near a proposed sign location as she went through the slides and explained the content of each along the walking trail and the reason for the chosen location.

She said the town’s highway department already agreed to plant the wooden posts needed for the signs, which will aim to inform on lake issues as well as honor history.

“The first sign will be along the hill as you enter Assembly Point, which is town property, to just kind of orients people to the fact that they was a Native American presence here,” Adamson said at the meeting.

She went on to explain the second sign would be posted at the late Tom Weinman’s house sharing information about artifacts found near the area.

“For those of you that don’t know, Tom and his brother Paul did digs on Assembly Point in the 60s and the artifacts they found were dated back prior 4,500 B.C.,” she said. “So, this is just marking that he did that. These first two signs give a little bit of context and the other signs talk about land use and impact on water.”

Adamson said there is already “a ton of foot traffic” on Assembly Point to make use of the proposed 12-by-18 inch signs.

After viewing the presentation, the town board members at the workshop expressed support for the project.