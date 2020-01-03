Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb stepping down following drunk driving arrest

Assemblyman Brian Kolb stepped down as minority leader after his drunk driving arrest this week.

Kolb, a Republican, decided to relinquish the post after more than 10 years as Assembly GOP leader. Before his announcement, he was the longest-serving state legislative leader.

"I have a profound respect for each and every one of my colleagues, and sincerely admire their daily efforts on behalf of constituents and communities in every corner of the state," Kolb said in a statement Friday. "But I will not allow my own personal challenges to distract from the goals, message and mission of the Assembly Minority Conference."

Kolb was arrested on Tuesday after crashing his state-issued vehicle near his home in Victor, Ontario County. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and unsafe turn. A special prosecutor — Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella — will handle the case.

While Kolb will no longer lead the GOP conference, he will remain in the Assembly. He was elected in 2000 and named minority leader in April 2009. As the top Republican in the Assembly, he was a leading critic of Democratic proposals and unveiled his conference's own plans to address major state issues, such as ethics reform and infrastructure.

