State Sen. Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, has proposed a compromise to break up the legislative logjam over bail reform.

Ashby on March 21 announced he introduced legislation to eliminate cash bail in New York and establish a commission to develop guidelines for judges to determine if those arrested should be detained without bail.

“We’re taking money out of the equation all together,” Ashby said, in a telephone interview on Monday.

The proposed new Commission on Public Safety would be comprised of law enforcement officials, judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys and appointees nominated by the governor and each legislative leader.

The commission would create a risk assessment tool for judges, in consultation with the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, to use to determine if those arrested for most felonies and some misdemeanors, including sex crimes, domestic violence and witness tampering, should be held without bail.

Ashby said it is a compromise between those who want judges to have more discretion in detaining those arrested, and other who fear that the poor arrested for petty crimes will not be able to post cash bail.

“Most people seem to agree that how much money you have shouldn’t dictate if you’re sitting at home or sitting in jail,” Ashby said, in a news release. “Most people seem to agree that previous efforts to reform the pretrial process didn’t do nearly enough to protect our families and promote public safety. Let’s work together and fix it.”

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly, a Democrat, endorsed the legislation on March 23.

“This is a thoughtful bill. I’m hopeful that it generates bipartisan support and finally accomplishes what bail reform set out to do years ago: promote fairness without sacrificing public safety,” Donnelly said, in a news release.

The topic has been controversial since a 2019 bail reform law ended the practice of requiring cash bail for the release of those arrested for misdemeanor and non-violent felony offenses, in most cases.

Some changes to the 2019 law, providing more discretion for judges, were enacted as part of last year’s state budget.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed additional changes as part of this year’s state budget, but progressive Democrats have resisted.

Saturday is the deadline for passing this year’s state budget, so it’s unlikely Ashby’s legislation would be part of it.

The legislation was just introduced, and has not yet been indexed or assigned a bill number.

It did not yet have any Senate co-sponsors or Assembly companion legislation as of Monday afternoon.

“We see it as a driver of conversation,” Ashby said, in the telephone interview. “I do think it is a powerful idea, and that it will have an effect.”

Ashby said he first came up with the idea in discussions with his staff about how to achieve compromise on bail reform.

“It was a discussion we just had internally,” he said.

Ashby then spoke with several Senate colleagues who said the concept was not possible.

But then he discovered that New Jersey has a similar system to what he proposed.

“If New Jersey is doing this, then it is plausible,” he said.