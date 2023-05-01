Area state legislators over the weekend were still largely in the dark about details of the new state budget they are expected to being voting on this week.

“Is there a state budget? I haven’t seen anything yet,” said state Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, in a telephone interview on Saturday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced a “conceptual agreement” on a new state budget, which will be a month late on Monday.

The Legislature has passed a series of temporary extensions of the previous year’s budget to keep the government operating beyond April 1.

Legislators had not received copies of the new budget bills or been briefed on details, as of Sunday morning.

“The language is yet to be seen,” said Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, in a telephone interview on Sunday.

Simpson questioned the logic of the governor announcing a “conceptual agreement” and then waiting days to release details.

“This is a different process from what I’ve seen” he said.

On Sunday evening, the first budget bills were finally being printed and posted online.

Bail reform has been a contentious issue in budget negotiations.

In a news release, Hochul said the budget agreement calls for “providing judges greater discretion to set bail for serious crimes.”

Tedisco, who has insisted on full repeal of the state’s 2019 bail reform law, said he is skeptical that changes Hochul negotiated will be sufficient, but he will wait to pass judgement until details are released.

“I’ll be excited when I seen the budget and I know that it does the things she said it will do,” he said.

Simpson, too, said he wanted to see the details of bail reform before commenting.

“I have not seen the final language of the changes on bail, so I don’t know if this going to be a small improvement or a large improvement,” said state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, in a telephone interview on Sunday. “I think it’s a step in the right direction.”

Medicaid has been another contentious issue.

Simpson and Woerner have supported the nursing home industry’s request for a 20 % increase in nursing home Medicaid rates, which have not been adjusted for inflation in 15 years.

Hochul, in her original budget plan, proposed a 5 % increase.

Simpson said there are unconfirmed reports that the final budget includes a 6.5 % increase.

“Anything less than a 20 % adjustment is disastrous for our nursing homes,” Simpson said.

Woerner said she hopes the additional funding will be enough to stabilize nursing home finances temporarily while legislators continue to attempt to gain increased funding.

Budget bill are expected to begin being printed and distributed on Monday, said Daniel LaFave, a spokesman for Sen. Jake Ashby, R-Castleton.

It is not clear when the Senate and Assembly would begin voting on them.

Tedisco said the Legislature should wait out the three-day waiting period after printing before voting on the bills.

The governor can waive the tree-day period in the case of an emergency.

“This is not an emergency,” Tedisco said.

Simpson, too, said it important that legislators have time to read and study budget legislation before voting.

“We don’t have time to read the thousands and thousands of pages,” before a rushed vote, he said.

Simpson said that, in general, he is concerned that the budget adds more regulations.

“Again, we’re dealing with many mandates,” he said.

Woerner said the budget includes favorable measures, such as increased school funding, increased funding for mental health treatment, and directing funding from an opioid law suit to treatment and prevention of opioid abuse.

“I think, like all budgets, these are complex documents with many things in them,” she said.