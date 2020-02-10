All NY-21 Republican committees endorse Stefanik

"That's great for our farmers, our agriculture here," Currier said.

"That's another strong constituency of hers is military and agriculture and manufacture and trade, which are all really important here."

'No-brainer'

New York GOP Vice Chair for the North Country Region and Essex County GOP Chair John Gereau said Stefanik has her thumb on the pulse of the North Country.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"She understands her constituents here so it was really a no-brainer for us," he told the Press-Republican.

And the way Stefanik aligned herself with Trump during the impeachment process shows she understands the people she represents, Gereau added.

In a statement, Gereau had described Cobb as "too radical and dangerous to represent the North Country."

Asked to expand, he said she is "too far left" and that Democrats would have to come up with a moderate to represent the area in order to have a chance of winning.

"It just shows how out of touch they really are."

Double-digits

Gereau said he fully expects another double-digit victory for Stefanik.