All NY-21 Republican committees endorse Stefanik

All 12 county Republican committees in New York's 21st Congressional District have endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, for reelection.
In a statement, Stefanik expressed her gratitude to the committees as she seeks to win a fourth term.
"This critical endorsement is a reflection of the strong grassroots support for my campaign across the 21st district," she said.
"I remain laser-focused on delivering real results for my constituents and advocating for our military and veterans, Second Amendment rights, farmers, small businesses and job creation.
I will continue to be the hardest-working candidate in this race and am looking forward to earning another resounding victory in November."
Upholds values
Clinton County GOP Committee Chair Clark Currier spoke of Stefanik's strength as a candidate — she has never lost an election — and her "proven track record of upholding the values of North Country voters."
He told the Press-Republican about Stefanik's support of veterans and how her defense of President Donald Trump during the impeachment inquiry raised the profile of her race against Democrat Tedra Cobb.
Currier also pointed to the congresswoman's work in getting the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement (USMCA), the North American Free Trade Agreement's replacement, through the House.
"That's great for our farmers, our agriculture here," Currier said.
"That's another strong constituency of hers is military and agriculture and manufacture and trade, which are all really important here."
'No-brainer'
New York GOP Vice Chair for the North Country Region and Essex County GOP Chair John Gereau said Stefanik has her thumb on the pulse of the North Country.
"She understands her constituents here so it was really a no-brainer for us," he told the Press-Republican.
And the way Stefanik aligned herself with Trump during the impeachment process shows she understands the people she represents, Gereau added.
In a statement, Gereau had described Cobb as "too radical and dangerous to represent the North Country."
Asked to expand, he said she is "too far left" and that Democrats would have to come up with a moderate to represent the area in order to have a chance of winning.
"It just shows how out of touch they really are."
Double-digits
Gereau said he fully expects another double-digit victory for Stefanik.
In 2018, she did emerge victorious over Cobb with 13.7 percent more of the vote, according to Ballotpedia.
But that amount is significantly lower than Stefanik's margin of victory over the two previous Democratic candidates.
She earned 20.5 percent more votes than Aaron Woolf in 2014 and more than double the votes that went to Mike Derrick in 2016.
Cobb endorsements
Cobb's campaign announced in December that she had received the endorsement of all 12 of the district's county Democratic committee chairs.
On Monday, the campaign told the Press-Republican that 10 of the committees had endorsed her so far.
Only Lewis and Herkimer county Democrats had not; according to the campaign, those two committees had not held their endorsement meetings as of Monday.