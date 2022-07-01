Ag bill supported by Stefanik opposed by environmental group, draws praise from others

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is championing legislation to remove or soften federal environmental regulations on the agriculture and livestock industries.

Stefanik said the proposed measures would help farmers cut costs at a crucial time as they face inflation.

“At a time when every family is forced to pay more for gas and groceries, this is a critical start to bring down the skyrocketing costs of goods,” Stefanik said, in a news release.

But The Adirondack Council, a regional environmental group, said the legislation is misguided.

“This bill is masquerading as something that is good for local farming, but from the perspective of sustainable agriculture, which we are trying to support inside the Adirondack Park, it would be a big step backwards,” said John Sheehan, a spokesman for the regional environmental group.

Sheehan said the legislation appears to be oriented more to benefit large corporate farms than smaller farms that are typical in the region.

Some measures are more applicable to the local area than others, but they all relate to keeping domestic agricultural prices competitive in a global economy, said Bill Peck, owner of Welcome Stock Farm in Schuylerville, which employs 19 people.

“This goes back to what I have been supporting for years — which is commonsense regulatory reform,” he said.

Matt Castelli, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Stefanik in November, said there are better ways to assist farmers than the legislation Stefanik supports.

There is no question that farmers are struggling because of inflation and high fuel prices.

“So, there’s an old saying that still rings true today, that the farmer buys retail, sells our products wholesale and pays transportation both ways,” said John Rulfs, owner of Adirondack Farms in Peru, in Clinton County, a dairy farm and apple orchard.

Fertilizer, herbicide and other petroleum-based supplies are more expensive, and because of supply shortages, farmers are buying in large quantities to avoid the risk of running out.

“We don’t take a pallet any more, we take a half-a-truck load, when we can find them,” he said.

Fertilizer costs have tripled over the past year, said Peck, the Schuylerville farmer.

“That’s huge in my cost — my bottom line — in raising corn on my land to feed my cows so they can make milk,” he said.

The legislation, which Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pennsylvania, introduced June 15, would directly or indirectly reduce costs for farmers and producers through various measures.

The legislation is intended to address shifts in agriculture policy after President Joe Biden took office, said Peck, the Schuylerville farmer, who also is Northumberland town supervisor and, at one point, was an agriculture adviser to former U.S. Sen. James Jeffords, i-Vermont.

One measure would provide flexibility in an Environmental Protection Agency requirement that farms must meet all federal standards in order to buy crop insurance that covers losses due to natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods and severe storms.

Another measure would clarify the federal designation of a “navigable” waterway.

There are rules about how close crops can be planted to designated lakes, streams and ponds.

“Navigable,” contrary to how it sounds, does not necessarily imply that a boat can travel on it, Peck said.

It might be a stream three inches deep, or an occasional runoff that only occurs once every five years when there is excessive rain, he said.

Another measure would rescind a federal Securities and Exchange Commission rule that requires publicly traded companies to report on climate-related risks of their operations and their plans to achieve “net-zero” emissions status — an overall balance between carbon dioxide emitted and carbon dioxide removed from the environment.

Due to the regulation, publicly traded companies are becoming more particular about where they purchase agricultural products, Peck said.

McDonald’s, for example, will only purchase eggs from chickens raised using certain methods, and Walmart will only purchase milk from cows raised using certain methods, he said.

Other measures address pesticide use, or would reinstate Trump administration changes in environmental protection law.

A final measure would require an economic analysis of federal GIPSA (Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Administration) rules, intended to prevent unfair monopolies among the meatpacking and poultry industries.

The legislation — H.R. 8069 — had 37 co-sponsors, all Republicans, as of Wednesday.

The American Farm Bureau, and its New York affiliate, supports the legislation.

“Farmers and ranchers can help address some of the world’s challenges, especially the challenges presented by increased food insecurity, if they are not saddled with additional and unnecessary production costs, regulatory uncertainties and limited access to innovative crop production tools, said Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, in a letter of support for the legislation.

The Adirondack Council opposes it.

Among the group’s “serious concerns” is that it would make it easier to use GPS navigation aids to apply petroleum-based fertilizers.

“The result will be harmful water pollution in rivers and streams, and wasteful erosion of soils into rivers and streams,” he said.

The Adirondack Council also has general concerns with the legislation.

“It would weaken the National Environmental Protection Act, which is the basic framework for protecting public health and the environment in this country,” Sheehan said. “It would repeal important stream protections under the Waters of the United States rules. It would prevent federal officials from holding corporations accountable when they fail to disclose information to investors about the harm they are causing to the climate, or the financial liabilities that harm is likely cause for the shareholders.”

Castelli, who opposes the legislation, said that the legislation Stefanik supports has no bipartisan support and would weaken important federal soil and water regulations.

Castelli said that the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act — H.R. 7606 — which Stefanik voted against, is a better alternative to help area farmers.

The legislation discourages consolidation in the meatpacking industry, reduces the cost and expands the supply of E-15 biofuel, a mixture of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline, and reduces fertilizer prices.

The legislation passed the House on June 15 by a 221-204 vote, with five Democrats voting against it and seven Republicans voting in favor.

No Republican members of the New York House delegation voted in favor of the legislation, and no Democratic members voted against it.

“I support making it easier for farms to produce more while lowering their costs,” said Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga.

Castelli is one of two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Stefanik in November.

The other candidate is Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, who said in a statement that he recognizes the need to address challenges in agriculture, but the legislation Stefanik supports "misses the mark."

"Having grown up in Washington County, I know many farmers. I know the challenges they face. I know how vital they are to our economy and our food supply," he said. "We must do more to ease their burdens."

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

