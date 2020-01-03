Activist Seeman to hold formal campaign kickoff on Monday

BALLSTON SPA — Activist Joe Seeman will officially kick off his 112th Assembly District campaign on Monday at the American Legion Hall here.

The event starts at noon in the hall located at 23 Pleasant St. Aaron Mair, past president of the Sierra Club, will introduce Seeman.

Seeman, who lives in Ballston Spa, will be running on the Democratic line and challenging Republican Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh.

Walsh is in her second term, representing the 112th Assembly District, which covers towns such as Glenville, Ballston Spa, Greenfield and Galway.

Seeman will take questions from the media and people in attendance.