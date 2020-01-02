Activist Joe Seeman plans run for Assembly in 112th district

He said the state can also save money by transitioning to a clean energy economy with lower energy bills.

“The money we’re spending on National Grid and at gas pumps instead stays right here in our communities, because we’re producing our own energy. That will mean good-paying green jobs that can’t be outsourced and many other jobs right here instead of sending our money into the pocket of billionaires,” he said.

Seeman said lowering taxes can help stem the loss of people leaving the state.

He also wants to end the corrupt culture of pay-to-play in state government.

“I don’t know how many New York politicians have gone to jail for their corruption,” he said.

Seeman said he would not take a dime of corporate money.

Seeman believes the state system of public campaign financing needs to go further. Now, people who donate $250 or less would have their donations matched 6 to 1 for statewide office candidates.

He thinks the new proposal will be thrown out in court, because it also raised the number of votes a party must receive to qualify for automatic ballot access.