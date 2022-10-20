45th Senate District race: Lapper, Stec disagree often in PBS debate

PLATTSBURGH — Candidates in the 45th Senate District traded barbs over interest group ratings in a debate to be televised this weekend on Mountain Lake PBS.

“My opponent got the lowest rating by the New York League of Conservation Voters of all the senators in New York state,” said Democratic challenger Jean Lapper of Queensbury. “The representative of the Adirondacks got the lowest rate of all the senators. That’s unconscionable.”

Incumbent Sen Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, touted his A+ rating from the National Rifle Association.

“My opponent didn’t bother to fill out the NRA questionnaire, so she got a question mark (no grade),” Stec said in the hour-long debate that will be broadcast on Mountain Lake PBS and at mountainlake.org at 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

The debate, taped on Wednesday, also will be posted on YouTube.

How to watch Mountain Lake PBS will broadcast and hour-long 45th Senate District debate between state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and Democratic challenger Jean Lapper at 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday. The debate also will be broadcast at mountainlake.org and will be posted on YouTube.

Candidates disagreed on almost every issue.

One exception was the state’s plan to reduce the threshold for farmworker overtime from 60 to 40 hours, which both candidates oppose.

Stec opposes the state’s $4.2 billion bond act, which is on the general election ballot, while Lapper supports it.

“If I believed that the $4.2 billion we’re setting aside would go to good infrastructure like water and sewer … that is money well spent, and we should be doing more to fund that,” Stec said. “My concern is that this $4.2 billion is going to be spent inefficiently.”

Lapper said it is the duty of legislators to make sure the money is spent wisely.

“I believe it (the bond act) will be a good chance for the North Country, creating immediate jobs as well as long-standing jobs,” she said.

Lapper said the state’s 2019 bail reform law should be retained, with possibly some changes.

“I’m the only candidate in this race who thinks that no one should be kept in jail because of an inability to pay,” she said.

“No one said that someone who stole a loaf of bread should go to jail,” Stec retorted.

The 2019 bail reform law ended the practice of requiring cash bail for the release of those arrested for misdemeanor and non-violent felony offenses, in most cases.

Some changes to the 2019 law, providing more discretion for judges, were enacted as part of this year’s state budget.

Stec said that he co-sponsored legislation to repeal the 2019 bail reform law.

“I think our bail reform statewide has been a disaster,” he said.

Lapper said legislators should attempt to find solutions rather than criticize.

“Clearly, public safety needs to guide us,” she said.

Gun control law

Stec said the state’s recent gun control law that addresses carrying weapons in “sensitive” places is unconstitutional, and he is confident lawsuits to overturn it will be successful.

“A lot of what that law did is unconstitutional,” he said.

Lapper said some clarifications to the law should be made to stipulate that hunting can be continued in the Adirondack Park and that weapons can be fired at historical reenactments.

She said that state government, unlike its usual practice, reacted quickly to the U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year that overturned a previous state gun law.

“This time they reacted very quickly,” she said. “And, as a result, there are some flaws in the law and some clarifications that need to be made.”

Candidates responded to questions from Pat Bradley of WAMC Northeast Radio and Cara Chapman of North Country Public Radio, and questions that viewers submitted in advance.

Abortion rights

There was a series of questions about abortion.

“I am fully in support of access to reproductive health care for women,” Lapper said.

“I’m right-to-life with exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother,” Stec said.

Lapper said the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe v. Wade was wrong.

“It’s unconscionable that we are saying it should be decided state-by-state,” she said.

Stec said that a recent state law in reaction to the Supreme Court ruling prevents domestic abusers from being criminally charged for the death of an unborn child that is killed in the process of assaulting the mother.

“Formerly, that person could be charged with the homicide of that unborn child. Now, under the new state law, that is no longer an offense they can be charged with, only the offense of assault of the mother.”

Lapper said she supports a proposed constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights and contraception rights.

Legislation on the amendment passed once, and must be passed in a second consecutive legislative session to be put to a statewide vote for approval.

Stec, who voted against it, said he is concerned about the wording of the proposed amendment, known as the “Equal Rights Amendment.”

“I can see that it is, again, opening the door for more late-term abortions. … If it was worded more definitely, than perhaps I’d give it another look,” he said.

“Yes, constitutional amendments will be more broad and subject to interpretation. That is the nature of them,” Lapper said.

Stec said state funding should not be used to assist women coming from other states to have abortions in New York and for security for physicians who perform the abortions.

“I am opposed to that, and I believe that most of my constituents are too,” he said.

Lapper, without specifically saying whether state funding should be used, said it is important that women from other states are able to come to New York for abortions, and that physicians who perform the abortions have security.

“In New York, we need to be a leader when we protect women and we provide access,” she said.

Stec is running for reelection to a second two-year term in the Senate.

He previously served four two-year terms in the state Assembly, and before that was a Queensbury town supervisor and town councilman.

Lapper is a certified public accountant and small business financial adviser from Queensbury.

The 45th District includes all of Warren, Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties, from Hudson Falls north in Washington County, a portion of St. Lawrence County, and a sliver of Hamilton County.

Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting is Oct.29-Nov. 6.