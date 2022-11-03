21st Congressional District sees gains in GOP enrollment since June

The 21st Congressional District has become even redder in the run-up to Tuesday’s election between U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Democratic challenger Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls.

Republican Party enrollment in the district increased by 3,524 active enrolled voters between June 6 and Nov. 1, an even larger numerical increase than independent enrollment, which increased by 2,724 voters, according to new enrollment statistics the state Board of Elections released on Tuesday.

Generally, around the region and state, independent enrollment has been growing at a faster rate than either of the two major political parties.

Democratic active enrollment in the 21st District increased by 795 voters, and Conservative Party enrollment increased by 197.

The Working Families Party and other parties all lost enrollment over the five-month run-up to the election.

The Republican Party now has a more than 10 percentage point enrollment advantage over Democrats — 38.75% to 28.3%.

The 21st Congressional District includes all or portions of 15 counties, including all of Warren, Washington, Essex and Hamilton counties.

20th Congressional District

In the 20th Congressional District, the Republican Party also gained enrollment share, although it is still in the minority.

There are more independents in the district than Republicans.

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, is running against Republican challenger Liz Lemery Joy, a former blogger and speaker from Schenectady.

Republican Party enrollment in the district increased by 1,826 active enrolled voters, and Conservative Party enrollment increased by 153 between June 6 and Nov. 1.

Democratic enrollment increased by 1,115, and Working Families Party enrollment by 18.

Independent enrollment increased by 3,384 active enrolled voters.

The Democratic Party now has a more than 15 percentage point enrollment advantage over Republicans — 40.6% to 25% — while independents account for nearly 27% of enrollment.

The 20th Congressional District includes all of Saratoga, Schenectady and Albany counties and a portion of Rensselaer County.

Election Day is Tuesday. Early voting continues through Sunday.