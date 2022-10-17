113th Assembly District race: Catalfamo wants to face off with Woerner in Glens Falls town hall forum

GLENS FALLS — Republican David Catalfamo held a news conference Monday morning to publicly invite incumbent Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, to a town hall event Oct. 25 at Cool Insuring Arena.

Following redistricting changes, the 113th Assembly District now includes the city of Glens Falls.

Catalfamo said Monday morning outside the Cool Insuring Arena that people in Glens Falls don’t understand redistricting and are confused about who represents them.

“And given the fact that my opponent was frankly neck deep in the whole redistricting process, which ended up with Glens Falls being new to the district,” Catalfamo said, “I think that she actually owes it to the community to come here, have a forum with me, discuss the issues that are important to the community and take the time to do it.”

When reached for comment Monday afternoon, Woerner said she had not been invited to a town hall, but she would look at her calendar and seek more details about the proposed event.

Woerner said she has been walking door-to-door in Glens Falls since July and has personally spoken to 300 to 400 people. She understands the issues people in Glens Falls are wrestling with right now, she added.

“I’m always happy to meet with voters, just like I meet with constituents over my time in the Assembly, I have held, generally speaking, six to 10 town hall meetings across the district every single year,” Woerner said. “I understand how important it is to have those conversations.”

Woerner and Catalfamo were scheduled to appear in a virtual debate at 7:30 p.m. Monday sponsored by the Saratoga County League of Women Voters.

During his news conference, Catalfamo said the people of the district are concerned about crime, particularly bail reform, and the economy, specifically inflation.

“Most fundamentally, we have a really different view on criminal justice,” Catalfamo said. “My opponent’s kind of been all over the place on the bail laws and a lot of the criminal justice stuff.”

Catalfamo said he has spoken to many people working in correctional facilities.

“They are really having a tough time with the laws up there that are allowing the inmates to run the asylum, as the saying goes, and I wish that were just a saying,” he said. “It’s not. They are, and it’s having devastating impacts on our correctional guards and people who are protecting us trying to keep some of those dangerous folks in there.”

Woerner said later that she votes independently and votes her district.

“I have bucked my party in a number of significant ways in the votes that I’ve cast, adhering very closely to the values and the perspective that I see as a consensus position in the district that I represent. And my votes on bail reform reflect that.”

Woerner said she voted against bail reform and pushed the Assembly to make incremental changes since then. Woerner said she also voted against the farm worker bill and has been outspoken in her opposition to that policy.

Catalfamo said people in New York are used to getting taxed, and they are, more than any other state in America.

“Double-digit record inflation, and then you pile on New York’s tax burden on top of it, that is really hurting New Yorkers, and frankly my opponent is part of the crowd that thinks that we have indefinite spending,” he said. "And so we need to do things actually to make it more affordable for New Yorkers. People are hurting.”

Woerner said people in the district have been concerned with everything from their sidewalks to the price of groceries. She has supported policies like the gas tax holiday, property tax rebates, expanding the child care credits and expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit.

“All of those things are short-term things that we can do to help put more money in people’s pocket,” she said.

She said she also supports long-term policies like tuition assistance for people to go back to college to get degrees to ensure better-paying jobs. She also hopes to attract manufacturers to the region to provide better-paying jobs.

“We could and we should eliminate or lower the cost to get a CDL driver’s license because this region needs more CDLs, more commercial drivers, and if we can get more trucks rolling on the road, we’re going to make the supply chain work better, and that’s going to help lower costs, lower prices.”

For his proposed Oct. 25 town hall, Catalfamo said Woerner can bring the moderator and the crowd. He noted the meeting could be a moderated discussion of the issues.

“I’m happy to take a look at it,” Woerner said. “Meanwhile, I’m going to keep knocking the doors in Glens Falls because those one-on-one conversations are very impactful.”

45th Senate District debate

Mountain Lake PBS will host a live televised debate with candidates in the 45th state Senate District at 8 p.m. Oct. 21.

Thom Hallock, host of "Mountain Lake Journal," will host the hour-long debate between state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and Democratic challenger Jean Lapper, a certified public accountant and financial adviser from Queensbury.

Questions for the candidates will be posed by Pat Bradley of WAMC Northeast Radio and Cara Chapman of North Country Public Radio.

Questions also will be selected from suggestions that viewers submitted in advance.

Mountain Lakes PBS will rebroadcast the debate at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 and at 10 a.m. Oct. 23.

The debate also will be broadcast online at mountainlake.org, within the station's viewing area.