Governor's aides defend COVID numbers

The percentage of people testing positive throughout the state is ticking up, two weeks after most K-12 schools opened, but it’s still at a controllable level, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.
The most recent data showed that 1.02% of tests, statewide, were positive — up from 1% the day before.
Cuomo has said that he doesn’t sleep on nights when the positive test rate hit 1%.
"COVID-19 remains a force to be reckoned with throughout the country and around the globe, and we cannot drop our guard. While our numbers remain relatively flat, we continue to closely monitor the data daily as always," he said in a news release that also urged people to continue wearing masks and other precautions as they have for the last six months.
The number of people testing positive is going up as well, though slightly, breaking the 1,000 mark on Friday after weeks of hovering in the range of 700 new infections a day.
But the biggest warning sign is still holding steady: hospitalizations have not spiked. As of Saturday, the most recent day for which statewide data was available, 541 people were hospitalized with coronavirus and six people died.
On June 5, the last time the state had 1,000 or more new cases per day, things were much worse: there were 2,800 people hospitalized and 52 people died.
On Twitter, the governor’s press team spent the weekend emphasizing that the virus is still under control. They insisted that 1,000 positive cases Friday and another 866 cases Saturday were not the data points to focus on.
In response to media reports that noted New York State had 1,000 new cases for the first time in three months, they argued that they were catching more cases by testing more people, and that it was a good thing, because catching cases earlier makes it easier to stop a cluster before it grows out of control.
“When we test more, we find more cases. When we find more cases, we stop more spread. When we stop the spread, the percent positive stays level or goes down,” tweeted governor’s spokesman Jack Sterne. “That’s what’s happening. Hyperventilating over some arbitrary number helps no one.”
Spokesman Rich Azzopardi offered the same message, but acknowledged the numbers were no reason to celebrate.
“Still: take this seriously, wear a mask, socially distance and wash your hands,” he said on Twitter.
In other news Sunday, Centers Health Care questioned news released by the Essex County Department of Health on Friday.
Essex County announced Friday that two more residents of Essex Center had died of coronavirus. The outbreak there has killed 13 residents so far.
Centers Heath Care said no one has died at the facility since Sept. 16. Essex county officials said they were not informed of the most recent two deaths until Friday, but Centers spokesman said he was confident the deaths had been reported on time.
Both Centers and Essex County agreed on the total number of people who died.
Also Sunday:
- Warren County reported no new cases and three recoveries, for a total of 293 recoveries from confirmed cases. There are 18 people currently ill, none of whom are hospitalized.
- Washington County reported one new case, for a total of 284 confirmed cases since March. There are 12 people currently ill, none of whom are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that eight people tested positive Saturday, a 0.4% positive test rate.
- Essex County also does not report publicly on weekends. It told the state that no one tested positive Saturday.
The Capital Region reported a total of 31 new cases Saturday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.5%. The only county in the region over 1% was Albany County, with 13 new cases and a 1.2% positive test rate.
Statewide, 866 people tested positive Saturday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 1.02%.
There were 541 people hospitalized with coronavirus Saturday, and six people died.
