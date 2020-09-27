Governor's aides defend COVID numbers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The percentage of people testing positive throughout the state is ticking up, two weeks after most K-12 schools opened, but it’s still at a controllable level, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

The most recent data showed that 1.02% of tests, statewide, were positive — up from 1% the day before.

Cuomo has said that he doesn’t sleep on nights when the positive test rate hit 1%.

"COVID-19 remains a force to be reckoned with throughout the country and around the globe, and we cannot drop our guard. While our numbers remain relatively flat, we continue to closely monitor the data daily as always," he said in a news release that also urged people to continue wearing masks and other precautions as they have for the last six months.

The number of people testing positive is going up as well, though slightly, breaking the 1,000 mark on Friday after weeks of hovering in the range of 700 new infections a day.

But the biggest warning sign is still holding steady: hospitalizations have not spiked. As of Saturday, the most recent day for which statewide data was available, 541 people were hospitalized with coronavirus and six people died.