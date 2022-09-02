Governor Hochul announces Labor Day crackdown on reckless and impaired driving

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that state police and local law enforcement will be "out in force" through Labor Day weekend as part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" DWI campaign.

The enforcement period begins on Friday, Sept. 2 and runs through Monday, Sept. 5.

"Drunk and impaired driving is an irresponsible choice that leads to needless and devastating tragedies every year," Hochul said in a news release. "As many New Yorkers prepare to travel for Labor Day weekend, I urge all motorists to drive responsibly and plan for a safe ride home. Stay alert, and don't get behind the wheel if you've been drinking so you can enjoy the weekend without endangering yourself or others."

Kevin P. Bruen, New York State Police Superintendent, said drunk driving is a major priority for law enforcement.

"The state police and our law enforcement partners urge everyone to have a plan for a safe ride this Labor Day weekend. Our objective is to stop those impaired drivers from putting the keys into the ignition and to make sure everyone has a safe holiday weekend," he said.

Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints during the campaign, along with more troopers on major highways.

In addition to the DWI checkpoints and patrols, police will also be watching for distracted or impaired drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers that are violating the Move Over Law.

Police will be using both marked vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement, or CITE, vehicles as part of the operation. The CITE vehicles allow police to more easily identify motorists who are using handheld devices while driving. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

This initiative is partially funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, or GTSC. The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their "Have a Plan" mobile app is available for Apple, Droid and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to even report a suspected impaired driver.

During Labor Day weekend in 2021, state police arrested 196 people for driving while impaired, issued 10,701 total tickets, and investigated 661 crashes, which resulted in four fatalities.