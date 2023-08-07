Former Warren County Sheriff Bud York is looking to get his old job back.

He is mounting a write-in campaign to challenge Republican Sheriff Jim LaFarr, who is completing his first term, as first reported by WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner. York did not run for re-election in 2019 after serving three, four-year terms as sheriff.

York was optimistic about his chances running as a write-in candidate.

“I wouldn’t have gotten in if I didn’t think I can win,” he said, adding that he believes there are a lot of people in the county that are concerned about LaFarr’s management of the department, and York thinks LaFarr is costing the taxpayers a lot of money, York told The Post-Star on Friday.

“I think he’s mismanaging the budget from what I hear,” he said.

York called it “unconscionable” that LaFarr just asked for a $19,000 raise. York said he never asked for a raise during his tenure as sheriff and took what the supervisors provided as they saw fit.

He pointed out that most sheriffs and undersheriffs across the state are retired officers.

“They get a pension already, so why do they need all this money?” York asked. “Jimmy became sheriff and immediately retired, so he could get his pension and his pay, so it’s about the money.”

York retired from the state police and collected a pension.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors recently voted against a request by LaFarr to increase his salary in the middle of the year from $120,498 to $139,373.

LaFarr sought raises for himself, the undersheriff, corrections captain, systems maintenance coordinator on the grounds that he was told last year by county officials to hold off on requests for raises until the county had settled contracts Warren County Police Benevolent Association and the patrol lieutenants union.

Some supervisors were concerned about the size of the increase, which would have made the LaFarr the fourth-highest paid sheriff in the state.

The board awarded the raises to the three other positions so LaFarr is now making less than Undersheriff Terry Comeau, whose salary went from $116,900 to $135,775.

York said he believes that LaFarr is not being transparent enough about his department. He pointed out about a lack of information being provided about incidents, including the recent shooting and suicide on Pershing Road in Queensbury.

“They gave out no information. That’s wrong,” he said.

York said those are his main concerns at this point. He is going to look into some other items he has heard.

Early in his term, LaFarr also came under fire for trying to hire his son, Tanner LaFarr, despite an anti-nepotism policy in place. The younger LaFarr joined the force in July 2021 after the policy was rescinded.

LaFarr did not return a message seeking comment. He told NewsChannel 13 that he believes competition is good and the office provides the highest level of service to residents. He believes that the department has improved its connection to the community.

York, 72, said he still has energy to do the job. He currently has been serving as interim chief of the Plattsburgh Police Department.

