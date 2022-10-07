Gov. Hochul says "remain vigilant" and protect against COVID

Gov. Kathy Hochul urged New York residents to “remain vigilant” and continue to receive COVID vaccine shots and boosters, in a news release on Friday.

“I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant and to use all available tools to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities, from COVID-19,” Hochul said. “Stay up to date on your vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”

She recommends New Yorkers to get their bivalent COVID vaccine boosters from Pfizer-BioNTech for anyone age 12 or older and from Moderna for those 18 or older.

On Friday, the state reported 4,152 positive cases out of the 62,761 results received statewide.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 6.7%.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 32 new COVID cases on Friday, including 12 cases stemming from home test results.

One additional county resident was hospitalized since the last report on Tuesday, making the total 11, with two critically ill patients.

The county has recorded 153 new cases over the last five days, according to Friday’s report.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate was at 7.2%.

Warren County Health Services next COVID vaccine clinic is scheduled for Oct. 11. The Moderna bivalent booster will be available, registration is required and information is available. A limited number of free home test kits remain available for the public at Warren County Municipal Center, DMV and Human Services Buildings entrances, town halls around Warren County and City Hall in Glens Falls. They can be picked up at Warren County’s complex Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Washington County

Washington County had not yet updated their COVID website as of 5 p.m. on Friday.

According to state data, on Thursday 18 new positive cases were identified in the county out of the 220 test results recorded.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 10.7%.

The county holds weekly COVID vaccine clinics held at the Public Health facility, 415 Lower Main St., Hudson Falls. Public Health is also holding a COVID Moderna bilvalent booster vaccine clinic for ages 18 and up on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Washington County Burgoyne Avenue campus, 1153 Burgoyne Avenue, Fort Edward. The clinic will be by appointment only and people can register on the New York Department of Health website.