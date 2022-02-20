Gov. Hochul continues to encourage COVID vaccines for youth

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday reminded New Yorkers to continue to seek COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses when the time comes.

"The vaccine is a key tool to beat back this virus and keep our families safe," Hochul said in a news release. "Parents and guardians, please talk to your pediatrician or health care provider about getting your children vaccinated, and boosted if eligible, if you haven't already."

Hospitalizations in the state have fallen below 2,600, the lowest since before Thanksgiving. The report stated 2,574 residents were hospitalized on Sunday, with only 270 new admissions. Additionally, 403 patients were discharged.

On Sunday, 2,640 positive COVID cases were identified out of the 170,969 tests given in New York.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate continues to drop and was at 2.2%.

According to the CDC's vaccination data, 75.2% of the state's population has completed the vaccine series.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services no longer releases daily COVID cases reports on Sundays.

According to the New York state vaccine tracker, 51,339 county residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 48,128 have been fully vaccinated.

Washington County

According to New York state COVID data on Sunday, 16 positive cases were recorded in Washington County on Saturday out of the 294 residents tested.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 5.5%.

The New York state vaccine tracker states that 41,123 residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 38,860 have been fully vaccinated.

