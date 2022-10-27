Gov. Hochul announces law enforcement Halloween crackdown

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that the New York State Police and local law enforcement will increase patrols to target impaired and reckless drivers during the Halloween weekend.

State police will also target the illegal sale of alcohol to minors through underage drinker enforcement details statewide during the five-day period.

This special enforcement period begins on Friday and runs through Tuesday.

Motorists who are traveling this weekend can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols. Law enforcement also will be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel. Drivers should also remember to "move over" for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles stopped on the side of the road.

The New York State Police recommend these simple tips to prevent impaired driving:

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

Before drinking, designate a sober driver.

If you're impaired, use a taxi or ride-sharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.

Use your community's sober ride program.

If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don't hesitate to contact local law enforcement.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports Halloween is a particularly deadly night due to the high number of impaired drivers on the roads. Between 2016 and 2020, there were 129 drunken-driving fatalities on Halloween night nationwide.

On Halloween night 2020, 68% of the fatalities in drunken-driving crashes involved adults ranging in age from 21 and 34. During that same night, 11 pedestrians were killed in drunken-driving crashes.