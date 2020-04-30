Gov. Cuomo to announce fate of school year on Friday

Cuomo said the state is conducting 30,000 coronavirus tests per day, with a goal of increasing to 60,000, and that 4,681 people tested positive Wednesday.

"Now, how do you communicate with 4,681 people, trace back all the people they’ve been in close contact with the past 14 days, and contact those people.

"Today, we’ll have another 4,681 people. Just think of the scale of the operation. It’s of a scale never been done before, and, by the way, we need it tomorrow.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who last week was named as the state's coordinator for the contact tracing operation, said the tracing operation was vital to the reopening process.

"One of the most important steps we have to take to reopen the economy as safely as possible is to create a system of contact tracing," he said. "When social distancing is relaxed, contact tracing is our best hope for isolating the virus when it appears, and keeping it isolated."

Disinfecting subway cars

Cuomo said New York City subways would be closed nightly from 1 to 5 a.m. so that every subway car could be disinfected. The closings would begin in the early morning hours of May 6.