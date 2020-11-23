Gov. Cuomo: Think of health care workers when taking risks

Gov. Andrew Cuomo pulled no punches Monday as he urged people to think of others as they make their Thanksgiving plans.

“You want to endanger the ambulance driver, the nurse, the doctor?” he said. “It’s not like your actions only affect you.”

In the last three weeks, hospitalizations statewide have increased 122%, from 1,227 patients to 2,724 patients. If that trend were to continue, there would be 6,000 people hospitalized a week before Christmas. But Cuomo said he fears it will get even worse, if people throw caution to the wind and have big family Thanksgiving meals.

“We are in a place now where there is a bad synergy,” he said, calling the hospitalization rate a “reality check.”

At a news conference, he showed photos of New York City during the outbreak in April, with bodies stacked in refrigerated trucks and emergency rooms overflowing with patients.

“We had 800 deaths in one day,” he said. “How do we not remember that? It frightens me. I remember it like it was yesterday. That was just a few months ago. That’s reality. That’s what can happen.”

At the peak, on April 12, there were 18,825 people hospitalized with coronavirus.

