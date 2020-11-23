Gov. Cuomo: Think of health care workers when taking risks

Gov. Andrew Cuomo pulled no punches Monday as he urged people to think of others as they make their Thanksgiving plans.
“You want to endanger the ambulance driver, the nurse, the doctor?” he said. “It’s not like your actions only affect you.”
In the last three weeks, hospitalizations statewide have increased 122%, from 1,227 patients to 2,724 patients. If that trend were to continue, there would be 6,000 people hospitalized a week before Christmas. But Cuomo said he fears it will get even worse, if people throw caution to the wind and have big family Thanksgiving meals.
“We are in a place now where there is a bad synergy,” he said, calling the hospitalization rate a “reality check.”
At a news conference, he showed photos of New York City during the outbreak in April, with bodies stacked in refrigerated trucks and emergency rooms overflowing with patients.
“We had 800 deaths in one day,” he said. “How do we not remember that? It frightens me. I remember it like it was yesterday. That was just a few months ago. That’s reality. That’s what can happen.”
At the peak, on April 12, there were 18,825 people hospitalized with coronavirus.
Staten Island hospitals reported that they are running out of beds, so the Cuomo announced an emergency COVID hospital will be opening on South Beach. Elsewhere in the state, hospitals are not overwhelmed.
Staying virtual
Two teachers tested positive at Ballston Spa Middle School, leading to 17 students and 12 adults being quarantined, school officials reported.
The school will go to remote learning until Nov. 30.
Monday’s statistics
- Warren County reported no new cases and no recoveries. One hospitalized resident improved and was discharged. There are 43 people currently ill, one of whom is hospitalized in critical condition.
- Warren County’s seven-day positive test rate was 1.2%. The state’s yellow zone restrictions are triggered after 10 days at 3.5%.
- Washington County reported two new cases, for a total of 401 confirmed cases since March, and three recoveries, for a total of 359 recoveries. Both of the new cases are people who caught the virus from unknown sources in the community. There are 32 people currently ill, and none are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported details about the two deaths first reported Friday. They were a 70-year-old man and 78-year-old woman, both from Clifton Park. Neither person lived in a congregate setting, such as a nursing home. The county has now had 23 people who died from coronavirus.
- Saratoga County also reported 110 new cases over the weekend, for a total of 1,936 confirmed cases. There were 139 recoveries, for a total of 1,567 recoveries. There are 346 people currently ill and 12 are hospitalized, the same number as Friday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include one Victory resident. Still ill: 9 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, three town of Saratoga residents and 18 Wilton residents. Recovered: four Moreau residents, two town of Saratoga residents, two Schuylerville residents, two South Glens Falls residents and three Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported 12 new cases over the weekend, for a total of 209 cases since March. There are 26 people currently ill, two of whom are hospitalized.
- Saratoga Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital reported one.
For Sunday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 200 new cases, a positive test rate of 2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.3%, for a weekly positivity rate of 1.1%. Washington County was at 1.7%, with a weekly average of 1.1%. Saratoga County was at 2.7%, with a weekly average of 2.1%, and Essex County was at 0.5% with a weekly average of 1.1%. Yellow zone restrictions generally come into play at a 10-day average of 3.5%, but Saratoga County is considered a larger density area that gets restricted after 10 days at 3%.
- Statewide, 5,906 people tested positive Sunday, an overall positivity rate of 3.08%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 4.48% and the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 2.73%.
- There were 2,724 people hospitalized Sunday with coronavirus and 33 people died.
