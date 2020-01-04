Gov. Cuomo names Lee Braggs to SUNY Adirondack board

GLENS FALLS — The seeds of his future were planted in the midst of tumultuous times. And for local civil rights leader and constant gardener Lee Braggs, it is an unexpected destiny that continues to define his abundant harvest.
“I guess these things were already predestined, I just had no idea. I wasn’t expecting anything, I was just doing things trying to be the best person I can,” said Braggs, who grew up in the segregated Jim Crow South. “I am not by any means perfect, but I try to treat others the best I can. I guess when you live right things happen for you.
“If you plant that seed, water it, weed it and nurture it over a period of time, it will grow,” he continued. “It will produce and there will be a great harvest. And this is the harvest. As I get older, I think I am sort of in the harvest part of my life.”
On Dec. 9, Gov. Andrew Cuomo appointed Braggs to the SUNY Adirondack Board of Trustees. While Braggs knew he had been nominated, he did not see his December appointment coming.
“When I was first approached two years ago, several members of the trustee board met me downtown and did a preliminary interview,” Braggs said. “That was two years ago, and the thought came and went, came and went, but I thought they had given up on it. Then out of the blue, on Dec. 12 I got a call welcoming me to the board. As soon as I hung up, I see UPS pull up — it was the governor’s appointment.”
Town of Queensbury Supervisor John Stough, who is a member of the board of trustees, nominated Braggs.
“I knew he would be an excellent partner on the team and the nominating committee agreed with me,” Strough said. “He will be a great asset ... he is a widely respected and widely admired person in the community.”
There have been African American student trustees, but Strough believes Braggs is the first African American non-student trustee on the board.
“He is the first African American that anybody knows of,” said Strough. “The board needs to reflect the diversity of the college.”
This month, Braggs will begin his role on the board with an extensive orientation, beginning next week with SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy.
“Lee has been such a great partner with SUNY Adirondack,” Duffy said, referring to several initiatives he has led at the university. “We’re thrilled he is joining our board.”
Man for all seasons
Braggs has been gardening most of his life, literally and figuratively, learning from real gardeners when he was young, he said.
His tried and true crop includes tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, collard greens, turnip greens, mustard greens, okra, lima beans, black-eyed peas, sweet peppers, hot Italian peppers and he always throws in something different, like watermelons or pumpkins, as a trial.
“I am a product of the South and we ate greens ... When I moved here, you couldn’t go to the grocery store to get greens so I said I’ll grow my own,” said Braggs, who ventured north from Forest, Mississippi in 1974 to visit a friend in Glens Falls. “I had a round trip ticket, but I never left.”
And it was his love of gardening that led him to cultivate the downtown community gardens, first available for low income residents and later expanded to include anyone interested in a small growing plot for the season.
Nonetheless, Braggs, who is also an ordained Baptist deacon and vice chairman of the local NAACP chapter, points out that inexperienced gardeners often don’t realize the importance of tending the crop.
“Most people would plant and then maybe come back once or twice to weed and then come back in the fall looking for something,” he said. “It’s like anything, you’ve got to plant it, you’ve got to water it, you’ve got to take care of it and it will produce in the end. You just can’t plant it and come back three months later and expect a harvest. You’ve got to do all these steps in between. A few of us, who are true gardeners,, that’s what we do.”
Paving a diverse path
In the past 8 to 10 years, SUNY Adirondack has become more diverse, said Braggs, crediting Duffy for the change.
“There was a disconnect with African American students until President Duffy came along. Once she came along, the minority student population steadily increased,” he said. “The school reached out to the African American community and that got me involved, doing little things here and there.”
According to Duffy, in 2012, 7% of the student population identified as non-white; by 2019, that had just about double to 13.5%. In the residence halls, 40% of the students identify as non-white.
Adding student housing in 2013 was the first driver toward change, Duffy said.
A year later, in 2014, the university created a diversity plan to attract a more diverse pool of applicants and to support students of color by having a staff that looks like the students they serve, she said.
“I have seen a massive change in the student population of the school as well as the faculty and staff,” Braggs said. “I think it’s headed in the right direction. You want to mirror your population. It’s probably the opportune time to bring a person of color on the board.”
A tumultuous journey north
Braggs was part of Mississippi’s court-ordered school integration during his senior year of high school. In 1971, he was among the first African Americans to graduate from the previously all-white Forest High School, in Forest, Mississippi.
“I grew up in the segregated South with the white school on this side of the tracks and the black school on the other side,” he said. “When schools integrated, I was closer to the white school and we had no choice. The president had ordered the schools integrated in the South.”
It wasn’t how Braggs and his friends had imagined they would spend their last year of high school. They had been looking forward to the prestige of being seniors.
But in a whoosh, their expectations were dashed.
“We had to forge our own way and we lost a lot of kids a long the way. They just said the ‘heck with it’ and dropped out. But I persevered and I graduated.”
It was traumatic, he said.
“But I think it paved the way for where I’m at now. I think had that not happened I would not be where I am now. Who knows where I would have ended up. I think that was the beginning of a part of my of my life that carved out what I’m going to do in this life and that’s where it started,” he said. “We were the first and we made it easier for the second class and the third class. to set the example.
“I think we set an amazing example, for all the students that followed,” he continued. “It was nonviolent. It was give some, take some. Although as African Americans we gave more than we took. I think that’s what got me to this point now. Destiny brought me here and I’ve been amazingly connected and involved in community-minded projects. It helped me build bridges. I have bridges now.”
