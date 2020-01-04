Gov. Cuomo names Lee Braggs to SUNY Adirondack board

“I grew up in the segregated South with the white school on this side of the tracks and the black school on the other side,” he said. “When schools integrated, I was closer to the white school and we had no choice. The president had ordered the schools integrated in the South.”

It wasn’t how Braggs and his friends had imagined they would spend their last year of high school. They had been looking forward to the prestige of being seniors.

But in a whoosh, their expectations were dashed.

“We had to forge our own way and we lost a lot of kids a long the way. They just said the ‘heck with it’ and dropped out. But I persevered and I graduated.”

It was traumatic, he said.

“But I think it paved the way for where I’m at now. I think had that not happened I would not be where I am now. Who knows where I would have ended up. I think that was the beginning of a part of my of my life that carved out what I’m going to do in this life and that’s where it started,” he said. “We were the first and we made it easier for the second class and the third class. to set the example.

“I think we set an amazing example, for all the students that followed,” he continued. “It was nonviolent. It was give some, take some. Although as African Americans we gave more than we took. I think that’s what got me to this point now. Destiny brought me here and I’ve been amazingly connected and involved in community-minded projects. It helped me build bridges. I have bridges now.”

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.

