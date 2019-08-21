Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Attorney General Letitia James are suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its decision that the General Electric Co. had completed dredging contaminated sediment in the Hudson River.
Cuomo and James had threatened to sue following the EPA's announcement in April, and Wednesday the two announced that the lawsuit had been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York.
EPA gave GE a certificate of completion on April 11, finding that its dredging of 2.65 million cubic yards of contaminated sediment between Fort Edward and Troy was finished. The project, which ended in 2015, cost GE $1.7 billion.
GE released about 1.3 million pounds of PCBS, or polychlorinated biphenyls, between the 1940s and 1970s from its former manufacturing plants in Hudson Falls and Fort Edward. PCBs, which were used as a fire preventive, were banned by the EPA because they may cause cancer.
Besides announcing the dredging was finished, the EPA made another announcement in April that it wasn't sure the dredging worked.
EPA deferred issuing a decision on a five-year review of the dredging, in order to collect more data.
Many state officials and environmental groups feel the decisions are incompatible, violate federal law and are not protective of human health and the environment.
In the lawsuit, the state is requesting the court find the EPA's issuance of the certificate was issued without legal authority, void it and require EPA to withhold a re-issued certificate until it decides whether the dredging worked.
"Trump's EPA is failing New Yorkers and the environment by putting the priorities of polluters first," Cuomo said, in a news release. "The Hudson River is among New York's most precious natural and economic resources, but despite years of dredging, levels of PCB contamination are still unacceptably high in the river and in fish. We have an obligation to protect the health and vitality of both the Hudson River and the communities along its banks for current and future generations. Since the EPA has failed to hold GE accountable for restoring the river, New York is taking action to demand a full and complete remediation."
At a news conference in April, EPA's Region 2 Administrator Pete Lopez, had said he didn't "take umbrage" if the state pursued a lawsuit.
Lopez said there was "some level of disagreement on the understanding of the consent decree and the law surrounding our decisions."
The EPA and state Department of Environmental Conservation are waiting for more years of data to see whether the dredging helped lower PCB levels in fish tissue, an indicator of the health of the river.
Depending on what the EPA finds, it could require GE to dredge more, or perform other remedial work. Lopez added that it will be 50 years or so before GE is issued the final certificate saying the Hudson River PCB Superfund site is clean.
Environmental groups say, however, that getting GE to dredge again will be very difficult now that they have a certificate of completion.
"It is such a high bar to overcome, that it's essentially impossible," said Althea Mullarkey, of the environmental group Scenic Hudson. "Of course you can always try, but the authority, the full authority they had was before they gave the certificate of completion."
Several environmental groups, including Scenic Hudson, the Natural Resources Defense Council, Riverkeeper, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater and Sierra Club, have said they support the state's lawsuit, and some have said they'll pursue their own legal recourse.
Waiting on the fish
A great deal is weighing on the fish tissue data, and what that will say about the river.
The state and environmental groups feel it is already telling a troubling story, that the dredging didn't work. GE, however, feels otherwise, and the EPA is not ready to say.
Mark Behan, president of Behan Communications and spokesman for GE, continued to emphasize that the dredging project worked, in an emailed statement to The Post-Star.
"EPA conducted a comprehensive review of the Hudson River dredging project and concluded that dredging successfully reduced PCB levels, no additional dredging is warranted, and GE met all of its obligations," Behan wrote. "New York state's data showed 99% of locations sampled in the Upper Hudson met the cleanup standard that EPA and New York set. Environmental conditions in the Hudson will continue to improve and GE will continue to cooperate with both EPA and New York State."
EPA and DEC officials had a lengthy discussion during a Hudson River community advisory group meeting in June about their differences in interpretation of the fish tissue data collected so far.
DEC and other state agencies believe the data already indicates more cleanup of the river is needed.
