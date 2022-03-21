Got controversy? Stefanik's flavored milk bill stirs it up

The rallying cry has echoed from the Champlain and Hudson valleys around the world, prompting a mixture bravos and boos.

“Let New York students drink chocolate milk!” U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, posted on Twitter, March 15, referring to legislation she introduced to require schools that receive federal lunch funding to offer at least one variety of flavored milk.

School districts that do not offer flavored milk would lose federal funding.

The legislation also gives schools the option to offer lactose-free milk.

It’s a debate in which Republican and Democrats in dairy farming regions such as Washington and Saratoga counties tend to find common ground.

Opponents of offering chocolate milk in schools say that it contains higher amounts of sugar than white milk and contributes to obesity.

Stefanik argues that the sugar content in chocolate milk is less than the maximum amount that the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine recommends.

Children who drink chocolate milk do not necessarily become obese, Stefanik said.

Stefanik said her legislation would protect the agricultural economy and protect individual rights.

“Instead of taking away milk choices from students, my bill will give them better access to essential dairy ingredients critical for their development,” she said in a news release.

The dairy industry says that when flavored milk is not offered with school lunches, fewer students drink milk.

The New York State Farm Bureau and the International Dairy Foods Association have endorsed Stefanik’s legislation.

The legislation, which Stefanik introduced March 11, had three co-sponsors as of Monday: Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Buffalo, Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-Long Island, and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa.

Agriculture journals, television stations and newspapers near and far have reported about the legislation, including the Hindustan Times, an English-language daily newspaper in India that published a detailed report and a photograph of Stefanik on Thursday.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a national advocacy organization, on Thursday announced that it sent a letter to Stefanik urging her to push to require schools to offer alternative vegan milk instead of flavored milk.

“Every carton of chocolate milk is packed with sugar and cruelty to cows,” said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk.

PETA said that soy milk has the same amount of protein as cow’s milk but does not have saturated fat and cholesterol, and soy milk has fiber.

Stefanik dismissed the PETA request.

"Vegan juice is not milk. Everyone knows this is part of a disinformation campaign to keep families from accessing healthy nutritional dairy products that assist in the development of strong children,” Stefanik said in a statement on Friday. “I am proud my bill gives students better access to important nutrients found in dairy and supports hardworking dairy farmers in upstate New York and the North Country."

This issue is not a new one for Stefanik.

Stefanik has repeatedly advocated since at least 2019 to keep flavored milk available in schools.

She brought the issue back to the forefront when New York Mayor Eric Adams recently discussed possibly banning chocolate milk in New York City schools.

Previously, in 2019, Adams, when he was Brooklyn borough president, posted a YouTube video advocating for banning chocolate milk in schools because of its sugar content.

“While this might sound extreme to some people, the stats say differently,” Adams said at the time. “We need to encourage children to make healthy choices.”

School districts in Washington, D.C., and San Francisco have banned flavored milk in schools, according to a March 6 report on Politico, an online news site.

Los Angeles schools began offering flavored milk again after a five-year ban.

Stefanik said that students in Los Angeles schools wasted 78% less milk after flavored milk was again offered.

Stefanik’s legislation has the support of two of the candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge her in November.

“Kids should have access to nutritional meals in schools. There are ways to maintain healthy diets that still include the option of flavored milk,” said Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, in a statement.

"Our dairy farmers that help put milk on our tables are essential to the strength of NY-21's economy and ensuring our students receive all the nutrients they need to grow and succeed,” said Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga. ”I agree that we must always seek to improve the nutrition of school meals, but removing milk options is not how we do it. I support this effort to protect choice in the school cafeteria."

Ezra Watson, a third candidate, said he opposes the legislation because of nutrition factors and because it promotes a sense of “entitlement” in young people.

“For kids, it’s not the right thing to do,” said Watson, a technician from Wilton, in a telephone interview.

Watson said it would be more worthwhile to introduce legislation to make school lunches free for all students.

Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, and Stefanik are original co-sponsors of separate legislation introduced in July 2021, that would stipulate that school districts have the option of offering flavored milk.

That legislation had seven co-sponsors — four Democrats and three Republicans — as of Monday.

