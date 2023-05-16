GLENS FALLS — St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus School has announced that Patrick Gormley has been appointed the new principal effective July 1.

Gormley is a parishioner of St. Mary’s Parish, a graduate of St. Mary’s School in Ballston Spa and Saratoga Central Catholic High School, and veteran educator at Queensbury High School.

A certified school administrator and certified teacher of English and art, Gormley has taught a variety of English courses at Queensbury, including a senior elective on Adirondack Literature that he conceived and designed himself. In addition, Gormley has coached all levels of boys and girls sports, including varsity, JV and modified football, boys and girls lacrosse and and boys and girls basketball. He is a published writer and illustrator with a talent for drawing caricatures.

The Rev. Scott VanDerveer, pastor of St. Mary’s Church, said Gormley is a “renaissance man” who will be an asset to the school.

“Patrick’s broad education background, along with his coaching and freelance writing and illustrating, make him uniquely qualified to fill our children with a love of learning and pursuing virtue,” Van Derveer said in a news release.

Gormley earned a bachelor’s degree at SUNY Cortland, a master’s in education at Canisius College in Buffalo and did post-graduate studies in educational leadership at SUNY Plattsburgh.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to become the next leader at SMSA,” Gormley said in a news release. “I am excited to begin the next chapter of my educational journey and to work collaboratively with Father Scott, the school board, and with the devoted faculty and staff. As the incoming principal, my first priority is to listen. I intend to learn as much as I can by talking with everyone invested in the success of our great school."