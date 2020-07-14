Gore Mountain opens on Thursday for skyrides, hikes, disc golf

JOHNSBURG — Gore Mountain will be open for scenic gondola rides, hiking, lift-serviced downhill mountain biking and disc golf beginning on Thursday.
The ski facility will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
People will have the opportunity to enjoy a scenic gondola ride with views of the High Peaks and surrounding Adirondacks and be able to explore Gore Mountain’s hiking trails, mountaintop labyrinth, observation deck, picturesque overlooks, and picnic areas.
Enclosed gondola rides are planned Thursday and Sunday, with open-air chairlift rides available Friday and Saturday, according to a news release.
The lift schedule is subject to substitution, so guests are encouraged to check ahead for updates.
Experienced downhill mountain bikers can explore the mountain’s lift-serviced terrain that descends 1,700 feet vertically on wooded single-track and open ski trails.
Single rides and all-day tickets are available, and access to base area cross-country trails is included. Full-suspension bikes are recommended, and helmets and a signed waiver are required.
Gore Mountain’s hiking trails offer terrain for all abilities, ranging from base area interpretive loops to advanced hikes to Gore Mountain’s summit.
Gore Mountain is introducing an all-new layout for disc golfers, with nine holes that travel through the base area’s hardwood forest. A scorecard and set of three discs are included, or people can bring their own set.
For more information, visit GoreMountain.com. Information about health and safety procedures required during guests’ visit will be displayed on the home page of the website.
People are asked to practice at least 6 feet of social distancing between their party and other guests. Face coverings are required when social distancing cannot be maintained when acquiring tickets, at the sundeck food service and retail, inside the lodges, and at gondola ride loading and unloading areas, according to the news release.
Guests may board the gondola ride either with members of their party or alone. Hand-sanitizing stations are located at the top and bottom of the gondola ride, and also near the entrance to the ticketing line.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
