Gore Mountain opens on Thursday for skyrides, hikes, disc golf

Gore Mountain is introducing an all-new layout for disc golfers, with nine holes that travel through the base area’s hardwood forest. A scorecard and set of three discs are included, or people can bring their own set.

For more information, visit GoreMountain.com. Information about health and safety procedures required during guests’ visit will be displayed on the home page of the website.

People are asked to practice at least 6 feet of social distancing between their party and other guests. Face coverings are required when social distancing cannot be maintained when acquiring tickets, at the sundeck food service and retail, inside the lodges, and at gondola ride loading and unloading areas, according to the news release.

Guests may board the gondola ride either with members of their party or alone. Hand-sanitizing stations are located at the top and bottom of the gondola ride, and also near the entrance to the ticketing line.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0