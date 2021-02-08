Goralski to retire in January as Warrensburg school superintendent

The elementary school has a new robotics club, and an In the Zone after-school enrichment program, which serves up to 100 students.

“The more kids are involved in school, the better they are going to perform academically,” he said.

Goralski said he will miss the kids more than anything else.

He plans to stay active in his retirement. He is a member of the board of trustees of Crandall Public Library. He also belongs to the Adirondack Mountain Club and plans to get more involved with the Lower Adirondack Search and Rescue organization and the Glens Falls YMCA.

Goralski said the job has changed a lot during his time in education. The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the focus away from curriculum and instruction to day-to-day safety for staff and students.

Even before the pandemic, Goralski said, much of the job was focused on advocacy for education at the state level.

“One of the things that’s important for rural superintendents is to make sure our voice is heard,” he said.