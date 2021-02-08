Goralski to retire in January as Warrensburg school superintendent

WARRENSBURG — Superintendent of Schools John Goralski has announced he will retire in January of next year.
Goralski said he will be wrapping up 30 years in education, which seems like a logical end point. He is giving notice early so the school board has time to find his successor.
“I really think it’s important, if possible, that they don’t have to do an interim (superintendent),” he said.
Goralski cited some accomplishments, including helping to raise the graduation rate. He had set a goal of 100% and the district is hovering around 90% now.
The district also recently completed an $11 million capital project. The work included conversion of the old cafeteria into a group instruction area, meeting space and auditorium, along with safety upgrades, maintenance projects and energy-efficiency improvements.
“We’re very proud of it, and it will be wonderful when we can have the public in to see our new auditorium and our gym space and the other renovations we’ve done to the elementary school,” he said.
The number of sports, clubs and extracurricular activities was increased as a way to keep students engaged in school. In sports, the school had added cross-country and track, and hockey through a partnership with South Glens Falls.
The elementary school has a new robotics club, and an In the Zone after-school enrichment program, which serves up to 100 students.
“The more kids are involved in school, the better they are going to perform academically,” he said.
Goralski said he will miss the kids more than anything else.
He plans to stay active in his retirement. He is a member of the board of trustees of Crandall Public Library. He also belongs to the Adirondack Mountain Club and plans to get more involved with the Lower Adirondack Search and Rescue organization and the Glens Falls YMCA.
Goralski said the job has changed a lot during his time in education. The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the focus away from curriculum and instruction to day-to-day safety for staff and students.
Even before the pandemic, Goralski said, much of the job was focused on advocacy for education at the state level.
“One of the things that’s important for rural superintendents is to make sure our voice is heard,” he said.
Goralski started in November 2013. He came to the district after serving as Stillwater’s elementary principal for six years. He previously taught fourth grade at Abraham Wing School in Glens Falls and third grade at Queensbury Elementary School
Before moving into education, Goralski spent 15 years as a contractor in residential construction and worked for the town of Queensbury’s Planning Department.
