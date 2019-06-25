KINGSBURY — The lone primary election in Washington County on Tuesday was in Kingsbury, with Town Council member Richard Doyle, the incumbent, competing with Jane Havens and Les Macura for two Republican lines on the November general election ballot.
Doyle bested the other two candidates, receiving 191 votes. Havens garnered 163 votes and Macura had 152 votes.
But the votes will change some when absentee ballots are counted next week.
There were 50 absentee ballots issued in the Kingsbury election, according to the Washington County Board of Elections, and 29 of those had been returned as of Tuesday. All absentee ballots need to be received by elections officials by Monday, July 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.