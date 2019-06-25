{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURY — The lone primary election in Washington County on Tuesday was in Kingsbury, with Town Council member Richard Doyle, the incumbent, competing with Jane Havens and Les Macura for two Republican lines on the November general election ballot. 

Doyle bested the other two candidates, receiving 191 votes. Havens garnered 163 votes and Macura had 152 votes. 

But the votes will change some when absentee ballots are counted next week.

There were 50 absentee ballots issued in the Kingsbury election, according to the Washington County Board of Elections, and 29 of those had been returned as of Tuesday. All absentee ballots need to be received by elections officials by Monday, July 1. 

