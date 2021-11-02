GOP, Democratic enrollment numbers drop in NY-21 since Biden victory

The Republican and Democratic parties in the 21st Congressional District lost voter enrollment over the past year, as the share of voters not affiliated with any political party has increased since Democratic President Joe Biden was elected, according to new voter enrollment statistics.

Republican active enrollment in the district decreased by 407 voters and Democratic active enrollment decreased by 1,628 voters, while non-affiliated enrollment increased by 3,483 voters, according to voter enrollment numbers the state Board of Elections released this week.

Some of the enrollment shift may have come from voters enrolled in third parties that lost ballot status in 2020 and switching enrollment to unaffiliated.

Overall, the Republican share of voter enrollment in the congressional district that Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, represents increased slightly by about one-third of a percentage point, to 40.46 percent of active enrolled voters.

The share of unaffiliated voters increased by nearly 1 percentage point.

Conservative active enrollment increased by 276 voters, and Working Families active enrollment increased by 62 voters.

Total enrollment in the congressional district decreased by 371 voters, from 431,954 active voters as of Nov. 1, 2020, to 431,583 as of Monday.

Enrollment is still up significantly from 406,198 in November 2016, when former Republican President Donald Trump was elected.

In Warren County, Republican enrollment decreased by 17 voters over the past year, while Democratic enrollment increased by 128, and unaffiliated enrollment increased by 566.

Total enrollment in the county increased by 320 voters.

In Washington County, Republican enrollment increased by 16 voters over the past year, while Democratic enrollment decreased by 17, and unaffiliated enrollment increased by 432.

Total enrollment in the county increased by 185 voters.

