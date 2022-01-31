GOP chairman: Redistricting plan is Democrats' attempt to punish Stefanik

A new congressional redistricting plan that would separate Glens Falls and Queensbury from the rest of Warren County is an attempt by Democrats to punish U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said Glens Falls Republican Chairman Michael Borgos.

“I’m afraid it’s a deliberate attempt, successfully it would appear, to remove her from Glens Falls, where her district office is located,” he said.

Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher, who supports the plan, said it’s time for a new approach to congressional districts that focuses on common characteristics instead of geographic boundaries.

“I do think it’s time for a change, and if everything stays the same, it stays stagnant,” she said.

Under the plan, which the state Senate and Assembly are expected to vote on later this week, Glens Falls and Queensbury would be drawn into a reconfigured congressional district in which U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, would be the incumbent.

Moreau, Wilton and Saratoga Springs, among other Saratoga County municipalities, also would be part of the district.

The rest of Warren County and all of Washington County and the towns of Corinth, Hadley, Edinburg and Saratoga, and part of Stillwater, would be drawn into a reconfigured congressional district in which Stefanik would be the incumbent.

The reconfigured district in which Stefanik would run for re-election would still have a Republican enrollment advantage.

Some suggest the Republican enrollment advantage might even be greater in the reconfigured district.

But Borgos said that many of Stefanik’s key supporters live in Glens Falls and Queensbury.

“I think it’s a deliberate attempt to isolate her from where she has a strong base,” he said.

Watertown and Fort Drum, a key focus of Stefanik’s attention, would also be drawn out of the district, but portions of Jefferson County would remain in the district.

Stefanik has no comment on the redistricting plan, at this point, said Alex DeGrasse, her senior adviser, on Monday.

Tonko said in a statement that he is satisfied with the proposed reconfiguration.

"While we're disappointed to have to say goodbye to our friends in parts of Albany and Rensselaer counties, we're thrilled to introduce our campaign for higher wages, clean energy, voting rights and other progressive issues to more voters in Warren and Saratoga counties,” he said. “Early in the process, we stressed the importance of keeping Capital Region communities together for a unified voice in Congress. This map reflects a district that does just that.”

Chairmen of boards of supervisors in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, all Republicans, said separating Glens Falls, Queensbury and Moreau into a separate congressional district would be counterproductive to regional collaboration.

“It's very disappointing,” said Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz, a Republican who chairs the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors.

“I think that’s unfortunate,” said Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, a Republican, chairman of Warren County Board of Supervisors. “We have one county. We try to be one county.”

Fort Ann Supervisor Sam Hall, a Republican, chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, said he does not know enough details about the proposed plan to speak specifically, but in general he supports keeping the Glens Falls region whole in a common district.

“I think that the district should remain as it is, quite frankly,” he said.

Boecher said Glens Falls and Queensbury are more urban in character than the northern towns in Warren County.

She said it makes sense for Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs, both revitalized small cities, to be in the same congressional district.

“Listen — Glens Falls and Queensbury are very different from Hague and Horicon,” she said.

Borgos, the Glens Falls Republican chairman, does not agree.

“Glens Falls had always been the ‘Gateway to the Adirondacks.’ … We’ve always been part of the North Country,” he said.

Kusnierz said that while Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs may have aspects in common, the characteristics of Moreau, which is more agricultural, are more like those of Washington County.

“Certainly, the town of Moreau does not have big-city demographics,” he said.

Geraghty said Glens Falls and Queensbury and the northern Warren County towns have more common interests than differences.

“I think it’s important that we have one voice to speak for all of us,” he said.

Boecher, the Warren County Democratic chairwoman, said Republican supervisors’ resistance to the proposed redistricting plan is partisan motivated.

“They want to keep it the same because they want to keep the Republicans in control,” she said.

Tonko does have a reputation for “doing a great job representing his constituents,” Kusnierz said.

“I’m sure we could foster that relationship,” he said.

But, if, as many expect, Republicans take control of the House in November, Tonko, if re-elected, would be in the minority, while Stefanik, if re-elected, would be in the majority.

Kusnierz said the redistricting plan has ramifications statewide, not just locally, as it is expected that Republicans could lose as many as three House seats in New York, if the plan is adopted.

If the plan passes the Senate and Assembly, is signed into law and withstands any legal challenges, candidates would run in the new districts in November.

Congressional district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, based on the latest census.

The state Legislature took over the redistricting process after it rejected two proposals that the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission proposed.

One plan was drawn by Democratic members of the commission, and the other plan by Republican members of the commission.

After the plans were rejected, commission members said they were not able to reach agreement on a consensus plan.

The legislative map drawing committee is expected to release a proposed plan for new state Senate and Assembly Districts later this week.

