GOP chairman nominated for IDA board

“I would like someone on the IDA who is impartial and not politically connected in this way,” she said.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Michael Wild, who is on the IDA board, said he would like to move past the Whitehead issue and said Whitehead does not have widespread support on the board.

“Many people on this board have felt the wrath of Mr. Whitehead. He is very intelligent. He’s able to deal with a lot of issues. The problem is he doesn’t play well with others,” he said.

During the public comment hearing, Whitehead emailed comments, saying he had filed a Freedom of Information Law request, seeking complaints against him, and received a reply that there was no such information available. Whitehead said he had a right to defend himself against these allegations.

“Do members of the board believe in the concept of due process — the right to even know about charges before the conclusions are drawn, and whether or not an individual is presumed innocent until proved otherwise?” he said.

Whitehead added the timing is bad for Thomas, a Republican, to appoint a fellow Republican to the position. Whitehead is running as an independent for the Queensbury Town Board this fall.

A resolution was not required on the Grasso nomination, since the chairman of the board of supervisors has the authority to make the nomination. But the Personnel Committee approved sending Grasso’s name to the full board, with Braymer and McDevitt voting in opposition.

