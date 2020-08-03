GOP chairman nominated for IDA board

QUEENSBURY — Warren County Republican Committee Chairman Mike Grasso has been nominated to fill a vacant seat on the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency, as county supervisors continue to bicker over whether Travis Whitehead should be allowed back on the board.
Last month, the full Board of Supervisors tabled a resolution to appoint Whitehead to a vacant position on the economic development board. Whitehead had been on the board until December, when he was not reappointed by Board of Supervisors Chairman Frank Thomas.
A subsequent opening was created with the resignation of Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson in January.
Some supervisors want Whitehead, a frequent critic of county actions, back on the board. At last month’s meeting, Thomas said complaints of harassment had been brought against Whitehead by county employees.
Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt said at last Thursday’s Personnel Committee meeting he could not support Grasso until the Whitehead issue is resolved.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer wanted to know what the county’s policy is on keeping complaints on file.
Jackie Figueroa, director of human resources, said complaints are kept on file for six years.
Braymer said she did not support Grasso’s appointment.
“I would like someone on the IDA who is impartial and not politically connected in this way,” she said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Michael Wild, who is on the IDA board, said he would like to move past the Whitehead issue and said Whitehead does not have widespread support on the board.
“Many people on this board have felt the wrath of Mr. Whitehead. He is very intelligent. He’s able to deal with a lot of issues. The problem is he doesn’t play well with others,” he said.
During the public comment hearing, Whitehead emailed comments, saying he had filed a Freedom of Information Law request, seeking complaints against him, and received a reply that there was no such information available. Whitehead said he had a right to defend himself against these allegations.
“Do members of the board believe in the concept of due process — the right to even know about charges before the conclusions are drawn, and whether or not an individual is presumed innocent until proved otherwise?” he said.
Whitehead added the timing is bad for Thomas, a Republican, to appoint a fellow Republican to the position. Whitehead is running as an independent for the Queensbury Town Board this fall.
A resolution was not required on the Grasso nomination, since the chairman of the board of supervisors has the authority to make the nomination. But the Personnel Committee approved sending Grasso’s name to the full board, with Braymer and McDevitt voting in opposition.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.