GLENS FALLS — Cool Insuring Arena had its busiest year since 2015 last year, General Manager Jeff Mead reported.

Mead told the Warren County Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee last week that the Adirondack Thunder had 41 Thunder games, which drew about 132,000 people. In addition, there were 44 other events that had a total of 65,000 attendees. Heritage Hall, the community and conference space in the building, had 33 events with about 5,000 people.

This year is doing well. The first quarter of this year had 52 events that drew about 93,000 people. Not all were big events but they include Glens Falls Brew Fest, a cornhole tournament, and a spa expo. There was also a fundraiser for the Wait House.

In the second quarter of this year, Mead said the arena has hosted 26 events including graduations for SUNY Adirondack, BOCES, Queensbury High School and South Glens Falls High School. There was a five-day dance explosion at the end of June.

“It’s been busy the last year and a half at the arena,” he said.

The ice is going back in the arena and there will be camps for the month of August, according to Mead. The arena is set to receive a new Zamboni machine, which should arrive by the time the puck drops.

He said in the fall, there will be the return of the “TV show” that has filmed at the arena — aka the Puppy Bowl that is filmed ahead of the Super Bowl and is shown during halftime. There will be a Division I NCAA basketball game in November.

In addition, he said a “pretty big name” comedian will host a show at the arena in January. He should be able to announce it in about a month and a half.

“It should be a pretty good fall 2023, spring 2024,” he said.

Renovations to Heritage Hall should be done by the middle of September, according to Mead.

Scroll down to see Post-Star coverage of the Cool Insuring Arena.