Golf courses finding their swing despite pandemic

COVID-19 has devastated some businesses, from restaurants to tourist attractions. But for golf courses, the pandemic has been a provider.
“We’re breaking records almost weekly,” said Scot Smith, whose family has owned Queensbury Country Club for decades.
Flanked by his wife, Debbie, and son Tayler, now the course superintendent, Smith talked about how busy the course has been and how careful they are being to be able to continue offering golf.
The Smiths and other course owners also spoke, however, about the lost restaurant and bar business and canceled golf parties caused by the pandemic. But all stressed that they aren’t complaining.
“We feel really fortunate. We’re very grateful we can do what we’re doing,” Debbie Smith said.
A couple of miles away at Queensbury’s Sunnyside Par 3, owner Whitney Russell was similarly talking about a busy course, saying golfer outings are up at least 10 percent, which is about what the foods and drink numbers are down.
He, too, said he feels lucky to be able to still offer golfers some normalcy and is thinking up ways to attract more golfers, including $10 Friday night golfing under the lights.
And he was eager to talk about his new beverage cart creation, a replica 1924 Ford Model T Depot Hack made from a beat-up 1993 work golf cart.
It cost more, and took more time away from his wife’s to-do list than he would have liked, but he said he had read that a unique cart is a way to sell more beverages on a course.
“And I wanted it to be different, because I’m different,” he said, adding that people have already been asking for pictures with it.
The golfing experience is a little different around the clubhouse and on the greens these days. Many courses are offering service windows for masked golfers to pay greens fees without going inside, and nobody touches the flag pins on the greens. Carts are sprayed down after each use, too, and there are no rakes in sand traps or ball washers or water coolers.
But in the middle of fairways, as golfers hit their second and third shots, things appear normal.
Elaine Feeney at Top of the World Golf Resort in Queensbury said every day there is now like a weekend. She, like others, said she’s seeing many new faces on the course, including a lot of families.
“It’s about all they can do,” she said of COVID-19 restrictions that have shut down other recreational opportunities.
Feeney said her restaurant, however, is essentially closed, with food offerings at the course reduced to light sandwiches Friday through Sunday.
And while she repeatedly said she’s glad to be able to offer golfers the ability to play, she said trying to keep up with regulations is tough.
“It’s so stressful,” she said, explaining how carts are sanitized and masks are mandated for golfers coming in to pay or get drinks.
“I’m always afraid I’m going to get in trouble for something,” she said.
Tyler St. Claire, general manager at Whitehall’s Skene Valley Country Club, said his golfing numbers are also way up, in part because for a while courses in Vermont were shut down and they were coming over the border to Whitehall.
He, like Feeney, said he’s being very careful with social distancing, requiring masks in the clubhouse and encouraging paying by credit card. He said he’s happy to be providing golf for people and wants it to continue.
“I want our patrons to be safe and I want our staff to be safe,” he said.
All golf course officials said they’re seeing many new faces trying golf, and Smith, at the Queensbury Country Club, said Glens Falls standout basketball and football player Joe Girard III is one of them.
Girard, reached Thursday at Syracuse University, where he’s taking summer classes and working out with the basketball team he plays point guard for, said he always thought of golf as “boring.” He said his parents golf, and his mother tried to get him into it by buying him clubs five years ago that he never even opened.
Until this summer.
“And I got addicted,” he said, saying he has played several regional courses, including Queensbury, Hiland, Bay Meadows and Top of the World.
Perhaps not surprisingly, he got pretty good, saying he has scored a respectable 92 after only playing a few months.
He said early rounds weren’t pretty, but “me being me, being competitive,” he started playing a lot and beating the friends who wanted him to play with them.
“I told them, 'You shouldn’t have let me get involved in it because I’m just going to want to beat you,’” he said with a laugh.
These days in Syracuse, he’s playing with Syracuse teammate Buddy Boeheim, and he said most people don’t know that Coach Jim Boeheim was a golf coach before coaching hoops for decades. Buddy is good, he said, but he only lost to him by a stroke recently.
His parents are members at the Glens Falls Country Club, so now that he is playing consistently, he’s been playing there, he said, and not holding anybody up behind him. He realized that if things pan out with a professional basketball career, there will be many occasions to play golf in tournaments and meet-and-greets and that it was smart to learn.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said.
