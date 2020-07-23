Golf courses finding their swing despite pandemic

It cost more, and took more time away from his wife’s to-do list than he would have liked, but he said he had read that a unique cart is a way to sell more beverages on a course.

“And I wanted it to be different, because I’m different,” he said, adding that people have already been asking for pictures with it.

The golfing experience is a little different around the clubhouse and on the greens these days. Many courses are offering service windows for masked golfers to pay greens fees without going inside, and nobody touches the flag pins on the greens. Carts are sprayed down after each use, too, and there are no rakes in sand traps or ball washers or water coolers.

But in the middle of fairways, as golfers hit their second and third shots, things appear normal.

Elaine Feeney at Top of the World Golf Resort in Queensbury said every day there is now like a weekend. She, like others, said she’s seeing many new faces on the course, including a lot of families.

“It’s about all they can do,” she said of COVID-19 restrictions that have shut down other recreational opportunities.

Feeney said her restaurant, however, is essentially closed, with food offerings at the course reduced to light sandwiches Friday through Sunday.