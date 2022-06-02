Golf course fireworks prompt lockdowns at Milton school complex

MILTON — Fireworks set off at a golf course prompted a police response to a nearby school complex on Thursday after a call to authorities reported possible shots being fired at an elementary school.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded to the call at the Wood Road Elementary School just before 9 a.m.

The school resource officer assigned to the school was on the scene and additional sheriff's patrols began arriving within 3 minutes of the call, police said in a news release.

Police found that the source of the noise were fireworks set off at a golf course west of the school to signify the beginning of a tournament.

All schools in the complex — Wood Road, Milton Terrace and Gordon Creek — were placed into lockdown while police investigated.

"Other students who were arriving at the schools were held on their buses and rerouted to other locations in accordance with the district's safety plans," the news release said.

Once the school buildings were cleared by police, students and staff were allowed back inside.

Sheriff Michael Zurlo said he was thankful for the initial report as well as the outcome.

"We are equally grateful for the person who made the report to us and for the fact that this was not an active shooter event," he said. "Thankfully, we were able to quickly identify where the sounds came from and, most importantly, everyone was safe. "

