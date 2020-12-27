Golden Corral owners countersue in legal fight over use of federal PPP aid

The owners of a local Golden Corral restaurant franchise have filed a counterclaim seeking $10 million against Adirondack Trust Co. after the bank sued the family earlier this year for allegedly misusing nearly $2 million distributed through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Niramala Patel and her son Niral Patel filed the counterclaim on Dec. 16, two months after Adirondack Trust sued the family in state Supreme Court in Saratoga County seeking to recoup $1,979,600 in PPP funding loaned to the family’s 10 business entities.
The businesses include the Comfort Inn & Suites in Saratoga Springs and several Golden Corral franchises throughout New York and New Jersey, including those in Queensbury, Wilton and Colonie. The lawsuit also lists Maha Laxmi Corp., Northeast Dining & Lodging Inc. and Jagdamba Inc. — as defendants in the case.
The PPP was included as part of the CARES Act, setting aside billions in funding for businesses impacted by the coronavirus to help cover business related expenses, including mortgages, utilities and payroll. The loans, which were distributed through local banks, turn into forgivable grants if at least 60% of the funds were used to cover payroll expenses.
But in court documents, Adirondack Trust claims $1.92 million in PPP funding the Patels received through the bank was transferred to Niramala’s personal checking account with the bank, where $17,263.40 of the funds were allegedly used to pay her personal mortgage and $26,000 was allegedly transferred to Niral’s personal checking account between Sept. 11 and 18.
Money was also illegally funneled to one of the Patels’ business entities, which received a PPP loan totaling $25,100, according to the lawsuit.
“Following these transfers, Nirmala Patel did not use the corporate defendants’ PPP loan funds for proper purposes under the notes of the PPP regulations, but instead made payments to her personal mortgage loans, Niral Patel and Maha Laxmi, in violation of the notes and PPP regulations,” the lawsuit reads.
The Patels are also facing a lawsuit in Suffolk County filed by BankUnited NA, which alleges their companies have failed to pay back $2.57 million in loans. There are also 80 tax liens against the businesses totaling $6.6 million.
The bank is suing to recoup the money plus interest and lawyer fees.
But in a counterclaim, the Patels have denied any wrongdoing, claiming the PPP funding they received through the bank has gone to paying thousands in business expenses, and argued the bank has no grounds to file the lawsuit because PPP is administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The money, they admit, was transferred to Niramala's personal account, but records were kept, and no PPP money was used for personal expenses. Any funds taken from Niramala's account to cover mortgage expenses were already there, according to court documents.
The Patels also accuse the bank of putting an illegal hold on their accounts for close to $2 million on Sept. 24, negatively impacting their businesses and resulting in losses of up to $10 million.
"At all times referred to herein, the defendants have maintained records to account for each corporate defendant's PPP loan proceeds, disbursements of loan proceeds and loan balances," the counterclaim reads.
The Patels are now suing Adirondack Trust for putting a hold on their accounts for the full value of the PPP loans, which they say was done without notice and has made it difficult to maintain their business, resulting in a loss of $10 million.
"Based on the foregoing, defendants have been damaged, and are entitled to judgment in their favor (a) in the amount of $1,976,600, plus interest, representing the amount of seized funds and (b) damages in an amount to be determined by the court but which are likely to exceed $10,000,000," the counterclaim reads.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.