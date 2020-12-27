Golden Corral owners countersue in legal fight over use of federal PPP aid

Money was also illegally funneled to one of the Patels’ business entities, which received a PPP loan totaling $25,100, according to the lawsuit.

“Following these transfers, Nirmala Patel did not use the corporate defendants’ PPP loan funds for proper purposes under the notes of the PPP regulations, but instead made payments to her personal mortgage loans, Niral Patel and Maha Laxmi, in violation of the notes and PPP regulations,” the lawsuit reads.

The Patels are also facing a lawsuit in Suffolk County filed by BankUnited NA, which alleges their companies have failed to pay back $2.57 million in loans. There are also 80 tax liens against the businesses totaling $6.6 million.

The bank is suing to recoup the money plus interest and lawyer fees.

But in a counterclaim, the Patels have denied any wrongdoing, claiming the PPP funding they received through the bank has gone to paying thousands in business expenses, and argued the bank has no grounds to file the lawsuit because PPP is administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration.