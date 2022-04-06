Gold Star Mothers to convene in Lake George; public invited to ceremony

LAKE GEORGE — The American Gold Star Mothers 85th New York convention will be held in late April at the Holiday Inn Resort, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce announced this week.

"We are honored and humbled to have this group of amazing mothers gather in Lake George for their statewide convention. It’s so inspiring how they honor their children’s memories. We are forever indebted to these families for the sacrifices they’ve made for our freedom," chamber spokesperson Amanda Metzger said.

Since the 1920s, the Department of New York American Gold Star Mothers Convention has brought together mothers of children who were lost while serving on active duty in the United States military. Veterans and family members join the weekend events to share their stories and rally to support the veteran community.

Cindy Roberts, president of the American Gold Star Mothers Department of New York, said in a news release she believes bringing the convention to Lake George holds significance.

“It is my hope to bring the treasured history of American Gold Star Mothers to the Lake George community, sharing not only our memorabilia and history from the 1920s, but also the peace and healing of Lake George. I hope to offer these families and friends a setting of comfort and camaraderie on their journey in a club no one wants to join. I think this is an opportunity to reflect not only on the cost of freedom, but to remember those who have fought and are still fighting every day,” Roberts stated.

The public will be invited to an open ceremony of the convention on April 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Resort at 2223 Canada St.

"The Gold Star Mothers have put together a beautiful ceremony with the Lake George Community Band, memorabilia and refreshments. We encourage all to attend. In our community, we have so many veterans and people who have had to say goodbye too soon to loved ones who served in the U.S. armed forces. We hope this event gives all who attend a sense of camaraderie and comfort and thank the Gold Star Mothers for opening it to the public," Metzger said.

