Going the distance: Family drives from Arizona to Washington County to escape coronavirus

DRESDEN — When Brooke Smith first told her Mesa, Arizona, friends she was taking her family to New York to protect them from the coronavirus pandemic, she got some strange looks.

“All my friends in Arizona were like, ‘What are you thinking driving to New York? There are huge cases in New York,’” said Smith, who has lived in Arizona since 2007.

Once she explained she would be driving to her childhood home in the remote woods of Dresden, hours north of New York City, they understood.

“I always joked with my mom and dad that if we ever had an apocalypse or something we’d be the first ones in our car heading back to Dresden Hill, because there’s no one here and they have tons of acreage, and they have a well and everything’s sustainable,” Smith said. “So that was always a running joke in the family that if anything ever hit, we would be in the car back to New York.”

When Arizona closed schools for the year, Smith and her husband, Chris, packed up their three kids — Easton, 11, Graceyn, 8, who has Down syndrome, and Karsten, 4 — and headed for home.

“It wasn’t even 10 minutes before the ‘are we there yets?’ started,” Smith said.