GoFundMe page started to replace Civil War statue

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A local Civil War historic preservation group has started a GoFundMe page to help replace a statue destroyed in Congress Park.

The Col. G.L. Willard Camp of the Sons of the Union Veterans of Civil War has started the fundraising effort to replace the statue of Capt. Luther Wheeler. The statue was found in pieces at about 3:30 a.m. on July 16. It appeared that it was knocked off its pedestal and shattered when it hit the ground.

Wheeler was a Union soldier, who was part of the Saratoga Springs-based 77th New York Volunteer Infantry regiment. The regiment was called into service in 1861 and served for the duration of the war until 1865.

Wheeler was wounded on May 3, 1863 while storming Marye’s Heights during the Battle of Fredericksburg. He died one day later at the age of 22.

The statue was dedicated in 1875.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War was formed in 1881 and is dedicated to preserving the memory who served in the Union army, navy or other services.

“We normally have worked on restoration of different grave headstones and monuments in the different cemeteries,” said Brian Castler, commander of the regional chapter of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War.