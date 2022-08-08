 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GoFundMe page set up for residents after Kingsbury fire

KINGSBURY — A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Dean Road residents who lost their home to a fire on Thursday.

The fundraiser webpage was set up by Holly Howes.

According to the page, the residents who were displaced as a result of the fire were Michele Sheerer and brother of Howes, Jeffrey Howes.

Holly Howes said on the page: “Early in the morning on August 4, my Nana (Sheerer) woke up to the smell of smoke, and when she finally realized it was coming from her own home, she ran to wake up my brother. My brother waking up realized the house was full of smoke and they needed to get out immediately. They safely got out with the clothes on their backs, and their dogs.”

Howes also said that the substantial fire, smoke and water damage made the building unsalvageable.

The page has raised $1,640 as of Monday evening.

Further information from fire officials was not available Monday.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

