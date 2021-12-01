GoFundMe page raises money for victims of Glens Falls fire

GLENS FALLS — A new GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the people affected by the fire at 24 Horicon Ave. that took place on Nov. 10.

As a result of the fire, Chris Watson suffered second- and third-degree burns to his face, hands and airway. He has been in the Upstate Medical Facility Burn Center in Syracuse since the incident and will remain there for some time, according to the GoFundMe page. Margaret Watson, 86, lost her life in the fire. According to fire personnel, Margaret was trapped on the second floor of the home when they arrived on the scene. She was pronounced dead on the scene after being located during the crew’s search. Lifesaving efforts were attempted immediately. The fire originated in an attached garage where a vehicle was being worked on. A cause of the fire is still not known, but Fire Chief James Schrammel said that it appears to have been accidental. More information will be made available after officials are able to speak with Chris Watson, according to Schrammel.

The GoFundMe page will raise money for funeral expenses, as well as all medical and rebuilding expenses. Money raised will also help Chris and his wife Tina Watson while she is with him in Syracuse. The funds will be used to help with whatever they need and help pay for bills while they are both out of work.

Christa Batchelder, stepsister of Tina, set up the GoFundMe, as well as another that was up and running after the fire. She said that she accidentally deleted the page, which is why a new one was created.

She said there was just over $17,000 raised for the initial page. If you would like to donate or learn more, visit the Chris and Tina Watson GoFundMe page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.