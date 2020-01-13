Goewey to retire as Hudson Falls superintendent in July

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls Superintendent of Schools Linda Goewey announced Monday that she is retiring at the end of July after five years leading the district.
Goewey, 55, has been superintendent since July 1, 2015, and spent nearly 35 years in education overall.
“It’s just the right time for me — finishing my career in this great place. I’m ready to move on with the next chapter of my life,” she said.
Goewey said in a news release that she has felt honored and privileged to be part of the Hudson Falls community and is pleased with the district’s direction and progress that has been made during her tenure.
“I am grateful for the dedication of our community, our Board of Education, and most importantly I’m grateful for our outstanding and talented faculty and staff,” Goewey said in a news release. “They hold tough jobs that require creative talents to find solutions that cannot be found in any textbook.”
Goewey said in a follow-up interview the she is pleased that the district has implemented literacy initiatives and a reading and writing curriculum with the help of the district’s teacher leaders.
School officials also have worked to make sure they are taking care of students’ different needs beyond just academic subjects, according to Goewey.
Goewey said she is also pleased with the relationships the district has made with the Hudson Falls Police Department, the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES, Mayor John Barton and others in the community working on behalf of children.
Before replacing Mark Doody at Hudson Falls, Goewey was assistant superintendent of instruction and personal at Central Square school district in Oswego. Before taking that position, she was an elementary principal in the district. She began her career as a fifth-grade teacher in the Oswego City School District.
“I love kids and every decision I’ve ever made is always around that love for children,” she said.
Goewey said she has no specific plans for retirement. She anticipated spending more time with family — most of whom live in the Syracuse area. She has two grandchildren.
Goewey said she will work to ensure a smooth transition to the next superintendent.
The district will be working with BOCES District Superintendent James Dexter on the search.
