Goewey to retire as Hudson Falls superintendent in July

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls Superintendent of Schools Linda Goewey announced Monday that she is retiring at the end of July after five years leading the district.

Goewey, 55, has been superintendent since July 1, 2015, and spent nearly 35 years in education overall.

“It’s just the right time for me — finishing my career in this great place. I’m ready to move on with the next chapter of my life,” she said.

Goewey said in a news release that she has felt honored and privileged to be part of the Hudson Falls community and is pleased with the district’s direction and progress that has been made during her tenure.

“I am grateful for the dedication of our community, our Board of Education, and most importantly I’m grateful for our outstanding and talented faculty and staff,” Goewey said in a news release. “They hold tough jobs that require creative talents to find solutions that cannot be found in any textbook.”

Goewey said in a follow-up interview the she is pleased that the district has implemented literacy initiatives and a reading and writing curriculum with the help of the district’s teacher leaders.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}