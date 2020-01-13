Goewey retiring as Hudson Falls superintendent

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson Falls Superintendent of Schools Linda Goewey announced Monday that she is retiring at the end of July after five years leading the district.

Goewey has been superintendent since July 1, 2015, and spent nearly 35 years in education overall.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She said she has felt honored and privileged to be part of the Hudson Falls community and is pleased with the district’s direction and progress that has been made during her tenure.

“I am grateful for the dedication of our community, our Board of Education, and most importantly I’m grateful for our outstanding and talented faculty and staff,” Goewey said in a news release. “They hold tough jobs that require creative talents to find solutions that cannot be found in any textbook.”

Goewey said she will work to ensure a smooth transition to the next superintendent.

Check back at poststar.com for more on this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0