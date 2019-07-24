A total of 2,150 Godsmack fans braved the heat to see Sunday’s show at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
The air conditioning was not working inside the arena as the equipment that keeps the whole building cool and ice frozen broke in early July, according General Manager Jeff Mead.
“We shipped it out to get repaired and it’s on its way back,” he said. “It’s a big project and should be installed by early next week.”
The cost is about $13,000.
In an unrelated project, the Common Council on Tuesday approved spending $5,585 for Weatherproofing Technologies Inc. to make repairs to the arena’s roof, including sealing four leaks.
South Street vision
Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall has invited residents to come to a special meeting on Aug. 13 before the start of the regular Common Council meeting at 7:30 p.m. to get a peek at the overall concept for 'The Market' on South Street — the centerpiece project of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. “I think you will enjoy what you see,” he said. “I think it’s pretty exciting. It’s another step in the right direction for the city of Glens Falls.”
The city will then seek a request for proposals from developers, who can tweak the idea if they like, according to Hall. The time has not been set for the meeting, but Hall said it may be at Crandall Public Library.
EDC Warren County President Edward Bartholomew said Wednesday that demolition of the South Street buildings may not begin until early August, as the city has to go through a lot of hurdles.
“It’s a lot of paperwork to go through in the demolition. I know everybody is anxious to see it coming down,” he said.
Craft on 9
Craft on 9 is getting ready to open late next month at its new location at the old Mikado building at the corner of Glen and South streets.
Matt Fuller, attorney for the company, appeared before the Glens Falls Common Council on Tuesday seeking a waiver of the requirement to notify the city at least 30 days in advance to apply for a liquor license for the state.
The business is moving from Moreau to Glens Falls. Fuller said the project is coming along with a big open dining area. The new location will have double the capacity, going from 70 to 140 seats.
The council granted the request.
Merrill mourned
The Glens Falls community is mourning the passing of Robert Merrill, who died on July 18 at the age 74 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
December 11, 1944 — July 18, 2019 GLENS FALLS — Robert J. Merrill, 74, passed away at home on July 18, 2019, following a courageous battle wit…
Merrill was president of Adirondack Youth Hockey and was instrumental in helping to start the Fire Road ice rink. Edward Bartholomew, who was mayor of Glens Falls from 1978 to 1985, said Merrill was among a core group of volunteers.
“Anything Bob did, he really carried it through. Bob was on the spot in terms of making sure that things moved along smoothly,” he said.
Online forms
As part of the city’s ongoing efforts to make residents be able to do more transactions online, Glens Falls Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer said Tuesday that the city’s forms on the website are now “fill-able,” meaning that people can type in information in the blanks and then print out a form, rather than having to print out a form and write them out by hand.
Palmer said the city is continuing to work toward the ultimate goal of residents being able to make payments online.
First pitch
Mayor Hall threw out the first pitch at a recent Little League baseball tournament at East Field in Glens Falls.
“It was a ball way outside,” he said.
The tournament was made up of six teams from Long Island and the western and central parts of the state, according to Hall. Team officials talked about how much they liked the city’s facility and the volunteers.
He said the local Little League is trying to get more interest in use of the field.
Fridays at the Lake
The party band Vivid will headline this week’s Fridays at the Lake concert in the village of Lake George.
The band, which performs covers from the 1970s all the way through the 2000s, will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Shepard Park.
The Rolling Stones tribute band “Tumblin Dice” opens the show at 6 p.m.
Concert for a Cause
The 5th annual Concert for a Cause is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Shepard Park.
Musician Ryan Clark, who organizes the event, will perform. There will be other acts, including David J and New by Two, according to a news release.
The concert is free to attend but donations will be accepted to benefit Prospect Center in Queensbury. The center runs the Langan School at Prospect Center, a day program and a residential program for adults with disabilities. The organization helps more than 1,200 people and families in Warren, Washington, northern Saratoga, Hamilton and Essex counties.
Rockin’ with Ronald
The village of Lake George will host Rockin' with Ronald Music Festival on Aug. 2-4, which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Festival experience.
The event begins on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. with the Kate Louise Band and then Skeeter Creek. Saturday performances kick off at noon and include Groovin-the Classic Rockin’ Chicks Tribute Band, the Switch, Willie Playmore Band and more. The Sunday lineup begins at 12:30 p.m. and includes Stony Creek Band, the Accents and the Refrigerators.
There will also be a craft show, a beer and wine tent, food trucks and pony rides. Admission is free.
Vegan Festival
The first Glens Falls Roots Vegan Festival will take place on Aug. 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in City Park.
The event will feature food vendors offering all plant-based and vegan food options. There also will be include like-minded crafters, producers and organizations, according to a news release.
For more information and to sign up as a vendor, visit glensfallsvegan.com/roots-vegan- festival.
