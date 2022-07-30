Godfrey named interim Whitehall elementary principal

WHITEHALL — A familiar face is returning to the Whitehall Central School District.

John Godfrey, the retired superintendent for Abraham Wing School, has been appointed as the interim principal of Whitehall Elementary School. He replaces Judy Gould, who had served in the position for three years.

Superintendent of Schools Patrick Dee said in an email that Gould elected to return to the classroom. She will be a literacy teacher at the school.

Godfrey was previously the interim principal of Whitehall Junior-Senior High School from February 2020 through June 2020.

Dee said in a letter posted on the district’s website that he has a wealth of experience.

After retiring from Abraham Wing in 2019, Godfrey has been doing some fill-in stints at different districts. Godfrey most recently served as Fort Edward K-12 principal for most of the 2021-2022 school year. He had spent 13 years in Fort Edward, where he was the high school principal from 1999 to 2007 and the prekindergarten through eighth-grade principal from 2007 to 2012.

Dee said in an email that the district hopes to have a candidate for the permanent position by the Board of Education’s April or May meeting.

“The board is committed to having as much stability, continuity and continued progress as possible during this transition period to a new permanent elementary principal,” he wrote in the letter.

The elementary school has seen some turnover in the last decade.

Richard Trowbridge served in the position from 2015 to 2019. Brett Lamy served in the position from July 2014 through March 2015, when he resigned for personal reasons.

The last principal to serve in the position for an extended time was David St. Germain, who started in the fall of 2001 and left late in the 2013-2014 school year.